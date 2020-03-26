Thousands stranded at borders as Andhra refuses to honour Telangana travel permits

india

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 14:13 IST

Thousands of people who left from Hyderabad for their native places in Andhra Pradesh after taking no-objection certificates from the Telangana government are stranded on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border for the last 12 hours, as the Andhra government has refused to allow them into its territory.

Nearly 6,000 people, mostly students, working men and women in various private organisations and youth preparing for various competitive examinations, staying in various hostels and paying guest accommodations, were virtually thrown out on the streets on Wednesday by the hostel managements, which announced closure of hostels and mess facilities following the lockdown.

The people thronged their respective local police stations in large numbers requesting that arrangements be made to send them to their native places. “The owners are asking us to leave for our hometowns. We are not able to find any sources of travel to get back to our native places. Please help us in this situation,” a hostel inmate P Santosh Kumar tweeted, tagging municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao.

Following the intervention of higher authorities, the police in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates issued no-objection certificates and travel permits to them. “We have issued passes to more than a thousand hostel inmates after verifying their credentials including Aadhar card details,” Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

The police strictly instructed the passholders not misuse the permits and display the same at the check posts so that they could have smooth passage. Accordingly, the hostel inmates left for their native places in whatever mode of transport they could get.

However, as they reached the Andhra borders at Garikapadu on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway, Dachepally on Hyderabad-Nadikudi-Guntur state highway and at Kurnool borders, they received a rude shock.

The Andhra police at these check posts did not permit the students and employees, saying that they had no communication from the Telangana government about large scale influx of people near their borders. They declared that the passes issued by Telangana police were not valid in Andhra Pradesh.

The stranded travellers, including a large number of women, faced severe hardship on the highways, as they had no food or water at the check posts. As it was late in the night, they had no place to sleep either. Many of them were seen sleeping on the roadside.

“We can’t even attend nature’s call, as all around are men up to two to three kilometres. It is so inhuman,” lamented a young woman

With several of them sending SOS to officials in Andhra, chief secretary Neelam Sawhney had a telephonic talk with her Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar and other senior officials of the CMO, requesting that all the people who were stranded at the borders be taken back.

She also asked Hyderabad city police commissioner and Mayor to get in touch with the hostels, PGs, and messes and ensure that they remain open, as it was not safe for the people to come out or travel to their native places during the pandemic, an official release from the Andhra CMO late on Wednesday said.

Adding to the confusion, Telangana director general of police M Mahender Reddy declared that all the travel permissions given by the state police were not valid and the travellers could come back to Hyderabad to stay in hostels, where facilities would be provided.

But the commuters who were stranded at the borders preferred to go back and pleaded with the authorities to help them reach their native places.

On Thursday morning, the Andhra Pradesh government made it clear that only those who would agree for a 14-day quarantine in various isolation rooms in Andhra would be allowed into its territory.

“The problem has appeared only due to lack of communication. Anyway, those who are ready to be quarantined instead of going home will be allowed into AP. We shall resolve the issue after talking to our counterparts in Telangana,” Guntur range Inspector General of Police Prabhakar Rao told reporters.

The police rejected the request of some people who asked for home quarantine orders. Some of them opted for quarantine at government designated centres and were sent accordingly.

Telangana Information Technology minister K T Rama Rao said Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had spoken to his AP counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in this regard. “The matter should be resolved soon and everyone will be taken care of,” he tweeted.