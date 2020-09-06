Threatened but will return: Kangana

india

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said that she will definitely come to Mumbai on September 9, though she has been allegedly threatened.Separately, after Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut’s remark on Ranaut drew criticism on social media, he said that he will apologise only after the actress apologises to Mumbai and Maharashtra.

On Sunday, Ranaut posted a video on Twitter stating, “In a country where women are being tortured and raped everyday, a parliamentarian using such language shows this society’s mentality... If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I will come to Mumbai on September 9.”

Meanwhile, responding to criticism over his ‘haramkhor’ remark, the Shiv Sena leader “As someone who has used unparliamentary language, let her (Ranaut) apologise to Mumbai and Maharashtra first,” Raut told mediapersons on Sunday. Sena has been miffed with Ranaut after the latter said that Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a tweet, Ranaut on Friday asked, “Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?”. She had tagged a September 1 news report where Raut purportedly said she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh had also said that Ranaut does not have right to stay in Mumbai or Maharashtra.