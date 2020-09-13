‘Threats won’t deter cadres from defeating nefarious designs of terrorists’: Congress

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 22:30 IST

Congress has strongly condemned the threat to several political leaders including Congress party and termed it a cowardly act of frustrated cadres of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Reacting to Hizbul’s letter, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that such cowardly acts would not deter the Congress cadres committed to defeating the designs of terrorists and their mentors in Pakistan.

However, Sharma said that the top leadership of the Congress party and party cadres are carrying on the political activities against militants at a great risk to their lives. He said the present dispensation under the command of ruling BJP has either withdrawn or downgraded the security cover of most of the party leaders.

Sharma hoped the security agencies would take due cognizance of the situation and do the needful required in such matters to ensure proper security cover to all those who are vulnerable to terrorist threats.