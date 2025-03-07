Menu Explore
Three arrested, contraband items worth 5.5 crore seized in west Tripura

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Mar 07, 2025 04:55 PM IST

Apart from seizing contraband items, including 1.06 lakh methamphetamine tablets, the police also recovered five smartphones and two motorbikes from the accused

AGARTALA: Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested from Mahiskhala Chandinnamura area in West Tripura district and contraband items worth over 5.5 crore were seized, police said on Friday.

A case was registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (Representative Photo)
The suspects, identified as Mohammad Babul Miah (45) , Sipan Hussain (26) and Sanjay Miah (42), were arrested on Thursday night from Babul Miah’s house in Mahiskhala during an anti-drug operation headed by Sadar sub-divisional police officer ( SDPO) Deba Prasad Roy.

Also read: 29 offenders convicted in drug trafficking cases this year: Shah

Apart from seizing contraband items, including 1.06 lakh methamphetamine tablets, the police also recovered five smartphones and two motorbikes from the accused.

“A case was registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said a senior police officer.

Also Read: Tripura to host quizzes, considers adding road safety and drug abuse to curriculum

Tripura shares an 856 km international border with Bangladesh, including both land-based and riverine borders. Most of this border is secured with a barbed wire fence, except for a few patches that remain unfenced due to local disputes. Major trans-border crimes include human trafficking, arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and the smuggling of cattle and other livestock.

