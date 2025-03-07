Three arrested, contraband items worth ₹5.5 crore seized in west Tripura
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Mar 07, 2025 04:55 PM IST
Apart from seizing contraband items, including 1.06 lakh methamphetamine tablets, the police also recovered five smartphones and two motorbikes from the accused
AGARTALA: Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested from Mahiskhala Chandinnamura area in West Tripura district and contraband items worth over ₹5.5 crore were seized, police said on Friday.
The suspects, identified as Mohammad Babul Miah (45) , Sipan Hussain (26) and Sanjay Miah (42), were arrested on Thursday night from Babul Miah’s house in Mahiskhala during an anti-drug operation headed by Sadar sub-divisional police officer ( SDPO) Deba Prasad Roy.
Tripura shares an 856 km international border with Bangladesh, including both land-based and riverine borders. Most of this border is secured with a barbed wire fence, except for a few patches that remain unfenced due to local disputes. Major trans-border crimes include human trafficking, arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and the smuggling of cattle and other livestock.