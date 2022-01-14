Three arrested in Rudrapur communal tension case: Uttarakhand police

RUDRAPUR: The Uttarakhand police have arrested three people in connection with the cow slaughtering incident which caused communal tension in Rudrapur on Monday.

Two persons were on the run while one surrendered for previous cases in Rampur court, Uttar Pradesh, to evade arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We had formed 10 teams of police to nab the culprits involved in the cow slaughtering case that took place on Monday in Rudrapur. It had caused communal tension but was pacified by the police with immediate action. A person was arrested on Friday from Mahtosh Mod,” said DS Kunwar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar on Friday.

He said body parts of a cow and a calf were found in the morning on Monday at an empty plot in front of a banquet hall on Shayam Talkies road in Rudrapur. Communal tension was erupted in Rudrapur and besides police, Seema Sashastra Bal personnel were to be deployed to calm down the tension.

Kunwar said, “Ayub alias Hakla of Swar of Rampur was arrested from Jafarpur Mahtosh Mod. He divulged the name of Shaulat Ali of Khidarpur village and Afsar Ali of Ajeemnagar (both in Ramapur district of UP). Arrested persons told the police that they were involved in the beef business for a long time and had to leave the remainder since police were on patrol.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They also divulged that Danish of Khidarpur village of Rampur is the kingpin. He and two more Usman and Nayim of Swar were also involved in the crime. Shaulat and Afsar were also arrested while Usman and Nayim were absconding. Kingpin of the gang Danish surrendered in Rampur court dodging the police party on Thursday.

The SSP said Danish, Ayub, Nayim, Shaulat and Usman are habitual offenders and have several cases registered against them in US Nagar and Rampur districts.