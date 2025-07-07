Kohima, Three people died, flight operations were suspended and vehicular movement was disrupted on National Highway 29 as incessant rain for the past few days caused flooding across Nagaland, officials said on Monday. Three dead, flight ops suspended as heavy rain wreaks havoc across Nagaland

Three persons, including a woman, were electrocuted to death in their homes in Dimapur, where floodwaters entered residential areas, while people were seen wading through chest-deep water, they said.

The tragic incidents occurred over the weekend in Burma Camp and Kuda Village, the officials said.

Flight operations at Dimapur Airport were completely suspended on Sunday after heavy rain inundated the runway and parking areas, an Airport Authority of India official said here.

Multiple flights, including those of IndiGo and Air India Express, were cancelled, and passengers were advised to seek updates directly from airlines, he said.

The crucial National Highway 29, connecting Dimapur with Kohima, also bore the brunt of the deluge. Landslides triggered by heavy rain have blocked sections of the four-lane highway, severely affecting vehicular movement and posing risks to commuters, the officials said.

Dimapur, Kohima and Niuland were the most affected districts with reports of submerged bridges, extensive damage to homes, fisheries, and paddy fields, raising fears of food insecurity, they said.

In Niuland district, as many as 70 villages have been affected by the deluge.

Floodwaters rose as high as three feet in Half-Nagarjan in Dimapur, forcing residents to use boats and even swim.

The district authorities said 52 people were rescued from severely inundated areas as part of ongoing evacuation operations.

"No fresh rainfall since last night has allowed water levels to gradually recede. However, officials remain on alert as more rain is expected in the coming days," Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Dr Tinojongshi Chang told PTI.

The DC also stated that the local administration and the District Disaster Management Authority will hold a coordination meeting during the day to assess the situation as the IMD has forecast heavy rain for the week.

As monsoon rain continues to batter the region, state authorities and disaster management agencies are on high alert, with citizens urged to avoid flood-prone zones and remain vigilant.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.