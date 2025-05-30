New Delhi, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Friday administered the oath of office to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and A S Chandurkar as judges of the Supreme Court. Three judges take oath, SC regains full working strength of 34 judges

The CJI administered the oath to the judges at a ceremony in apex court premises.

With the swearing in of the judges, the top court will regain its full working strength of 34 judges, including the CJI.

The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice Chandurkar as judges of the top court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their appointment on X.

Their names were recommended against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the superannuation of ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

Justice Anjaria had taken oath as the chief justice of Karnataka High Court on February 25, 2024.

Earlier, he was elevated as additional judge, Gujarat High Court, on November 21, 2011 and confirmed as permanent judge on September 6, 2013.

Born on March 23, 1965 at Ahmedabad, Justice Anjaria obtained a Master's degree in law in 1989 from University School of Law, Ahmedabad.

He started law practice in the Gujarat High Court from August 1988 and conducted matters involving constitutional issues and all categories of civil cases, labour and service.

Justice Bishnoi took oath as the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court on February 5, 2024.

He was appointed additional judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013, and took oath as a permanent judge of the high court on January 7, 2015.

Born on March 26, 1964 in Jodhpur, Justice Bishnoi was enrolled as an advocate on July 8, 1989. He practised law at the Rajasthan High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal at Jodhpur.

Born on April 7, 1965, Justice Chandurkar joined the Bar on July 21, 1988, after obtaining a law degree.

Justice Chandurkar shifted to Nagpur in 1992 and practised in various courts. He was elevated as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013.

