e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Three Karnataka links to Ram Temple’s Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

Three Karnataka links to Ram Temple’s Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

The three- feet tall wooden idol of Kodanda Rama (Rama with bow and arrow) presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was made by Kengeri, Bangalore-based wood carving sculptor Rama Murthy.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:43 IST
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented with a statue by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented with a statue by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

There are three key Karnataka links to the Bhoomi Pujan conducted in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The first is now well known that the auspicious time or the muhuraat for the foundation stone laying ceremony was recommended by Belgavi-based astrologer N R Vijayendra Sharma.

The Abhijit muhurta in Shatabisha Nakshatra was recommended as one of the options after Sharma’s original choice of the event on Akshay Tritiya on April 26, could not be carried out due to the nationwide lockdown because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, there are two other important associations of the state to the event. The three- feet tall wooden idol of Kodanda Rama (Rama with bow and arrow) presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was made by Kengeri, Bangalore-based wood carving sculptor Rama Murthy. The idol carved from local Thega (teak wood) was sent along with one and half feet tall idols of Lord Ram’s sons Luv and Kush, according to Murthy.

The final association is that the ‘Raghupati’ laddoos made of pure ghee and saffron which were distributed after the foundation stone laying ceremony had some of the 20,000 kilograms of ghee which was supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation.

It is the same ghee that KMF retails under the brand name ‘Nandini and which also provides flavour to the famous Tirupati laddoos too.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday
Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday
‘When you are captain, you are least important’: Rohit reveals mantra
‘When you are captain, you are least important’: Rohit reveals mantra
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In