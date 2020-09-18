e-paper
Home / India News / Three-layered forest coming up in Kashi village adopted by PM Narendra Modi

Three-layered forest coming up in Kashi village adopted by PM Narendra Modi

The Japanese technique allows for growing a dense forest in limited space.

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 12:58 IST
Sudhir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Sudhir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal planting a sapling in the upcoming three-layered forest on the Ganga banks near Domri village in Varanasi
UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal planting a sapling in the upcoming three-layered forest on the Ganga banks near Domri village in Varanasi(HT Photo)
         

A three-layered natural forest is being developed by using Japan’s Miyawaki method of afforestation on the outskirts of Domari village—adopted by PM Narendra Modi in 2018 under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, the model village scheme for members of Parliament—along the Ganga in Varanasi.

Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that helps build dense, native forests. An initiative of divisional forest officer, Varanasi, Mahavir Kaujalgi, the forest department is developing the forest with financial assistance from ‘national clean air’ programme through UP pollution control board.

“We started working on developing the natural forest two-and-a-half months ago. First of all, many rows of one metre deep trenches were dug up. These were filled with straw and organic fertilisers and soil was prepared to develop the special root zones so that the roots could grow vertically,” said Kaujalgi.

“Thereafter, plantations of different species of vegetation began. So far, 20,000 saplings of 40 indigenous species have been planted. The remaining 10,000 would be planted in the next four days,” he added.

The Indian Forest Service officer said the aim was to provide clean air to the city. Kaujalgi underwent training to use the Miyawaki method for developing the forest a year ago. “Selection of plants is very important in developing the three-layer natural forest,” he said.

“The first-layer trees are the tall ones; of sagaun, kadamb, mango, mahua, neem, peepal, indigo and several others. They need much sunlight and grow fast.”

“The species comprising the second layer include sahjan (drumstick), kaner and various other species which need partial light. The third layer includes flower plants like bougainvillea and many shrubs which demand less light for growing. All plants grow together and a natural first, second and third layer is developed within two years,” the forest officer added.

“After this forest grows well using the Miyawaki method, such forests can be developed elsewhere,” he said.

