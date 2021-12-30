Three months on, Guv office still considering TN’s NEET Bill

Three months after Tamil Nadu passed a bill seeking exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions and forwarded it to the Governor, the state government is still awaiting response from the Raj Bhavan on the bill.

“The file is under consideration,” said S Venkateshwaran, the undersecretary to Governor RN Ravi in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query. The RTI was filed by the general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, Prince Gajendra Babu, seeking information on what action has been taken by the governor on the Bill and its current status.

Babu said his organisation will send a letter to the Governor to immediately forward the bill to the President. “The Bill has been passed under List 3 (concurrent list) entry number 25, a subject in which the Governor has no role to accept or reject it and he only has to reserve it for the President. So what is there to consider?” says Babu.

“The Constitution says such issues should be addressed as soon as possible and the Supreme Court has said that there is no time frame for constitutional authorities to examine this. But NEET is an issue where hundreds of seats and lakhs of applications are involved. It affects higher secondary students who are still below the age of 18 so imagine the amount of stress they are in waiting to know about the results of the Bill.”

A state minister, on condition of anonymity, said it was unclear if the delay was due to the change in the office of the Governor at a time when the Bill was passed. “It should have been done by now but we do not know what the reason is. By now, the Governor should have understood the pulse of the people. But we were informed that a legal opinion is being considered,” he said. “Our MPs in Delhi are also in touch with central government officials on this issue. We hope it is sent soon for the President’s assent.”

The Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 was passed by the DMK-led state government in the state assembly in September to restore Tamil Nadu’s process of medical admissions by considering only class 12 marks before the Supreme Court made NEET compulsory in 2017.

All parties, except the BJP, supported the Bill through a voice vote on September 13. It was then forwarded to the Governor’s office. Ravi took over as governor on September 18 after then Governor Banwarilal Purohit was transferred to Punjab. In November, chief minister MK Stalin met Ravi and urged him to immediately send the bill to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent.

The bill can be implemented only if the President of India gives his assent. The AIADMK in 2017 passed a similar Bill seeking exemption from NEET but it was rejected by the President. Tamil Nadu’s stance under both the DMK and AIADMK governments has been that NEET puts poor and rural students at a disadvantage compared to their peers who belong to affluent and urban backgrounds who can afford better resources and coaching. After NEET was made the sole criteria for medical admissions, more than a dozen students have died by suicide either due to fear of failing or failing the entrance exam.

NEET was conducted this current academic year across the country including Tamil Nadu in September. And hours before taking the NEET, a 19-year-old from Salem district died by suicide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON