Three more cops succumb to Covid-19 in Maharashtra, death toll in force rises to 118

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:54 IST

Three policemen from Mumbai, Thane and Solapur succumbed to the Covid-19 disease on Sunday, taking the Maharashtra Police’s death toll to 118.

Nearly 240 fresh Covid-19 cases have also been reported in the Maharashtra police force in the last 24-hours.

50-year-old police naik Aamin Mulani was attached to the Pandharpur city police in Solapur Rural district police. “He was admitted to hospital immediately after he showed some symptoms of Covid-19. On Sunday he succumbed to the disease at the Civil Hospital, Solapur. There is no clarity about any medical history in his case, but he was a little overweight and was given indoor duties,” Inspector Arun Pawar of Pandharpur police station said. Mulani is survived by his wife and two sons.

In the second case, 49-year-old head constable Vijaykumar Bansode, who was attached to the Ulhasnagar Central police station, died of Covid-19. “A resident of Ambernath, Bansode was undergoing treatment at the Meera Hospital in Kalyan after he was detected Covid-19 positive recently. He had no medical history,” Senior inspector Ganpat Pingle, attached to the Thane Police Headquarters said.

In the third case of death due to coronavirus, 50-year-old police naik Shirish Mutyar of Sagari police station succumbed to the virus on Sunday at the Hinduja Hospital. Sion resident Mutyar was attached to the Wadala police station and was on deputation to the Sagari police station. He had kidney related ailments and was undergoing treatment for the same. On August 6, he tested positive for the disease as he had taken a test following symptoms such as fever and breathlessness. He is survived by his wife and two teenaged sons. After his death, the Mumbai Police’s Covid-19 toll has risen to 57.

On Sunday, a total of 240 new cases of Covid-19 were registered across various police commissionerates and district police in the state. After this the total number of cases in the police department has now touched 10,993. Of which, only 1981 cases are active, the police said.

Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order) confirmed that a total of 8,894 infected policemen have recovered from the viral disease and most of them have joined duty.

Another senior police officer said that the infected young policemen are recovering faster in comparison to the older ones. After being discharged from hospital, they are reporting back to duty quickly.