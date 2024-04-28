Gopalganj , Three policemen were killed and around 12 others injured when the van they were on board was hit by a speeding container truck from the rear side in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Sunday, the police said. Three policemen killed, several injured in van-truck collision in Bihar

The accident occurred near Barhima Bazar when the police team was going to Supaul on Lok Sabha election duty.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"The van carrying policemen on election duty had halted near Barhima Bazar when a speeding container truck rammed into it from behind,” a statement issued by the district SP’s office said.

Two policemen died on the spot and over a dozen sustained injuries. An injured colleague of the two succumbed in a government hospital later. All of them were constables of the Bihar Police.

The container has been seized by the police but its driver managed to flee, according to the statement.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of the three policemen and injury to others in the accident.

Kumar also directed the officials concerned to ensure that the injured policemen get the best possible treatment.

Meanwhile, the Bihar police in a statement said the force has decided to provide a one-time grant of ₹25 lakh to the family of each deceased.

In addition to this, the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Saran range, under which Gopalganj district comes, will also provide the next of kin of each dead policeman a one-time grant of ₹10 lakh.

The Bihar police also requested the district election officer to write to the Election Commission for the payment of an ex-gratia of ₹15 lakh to each bereaved family since they died on election duty.

Besides, Bihar Police will also provide jobs to one of the dependents of the deceased policemen on compensatory grounds, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.