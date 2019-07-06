Three school kids drown in pond in Telangana’s Nizamabad

Three little boys met a watery grave when they accidentally fell into a pond adjacent to their school in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Friday, police said.

The bodies of Mohammad Azhar, Mohd Saleem and Arbaz Khan, all in the age group of eight to nine years were recovered from the pond on Saturday.

While Azhar and Saleem were studying Class 4, Khan was in Class 3, at the government Urdu medium primary school at Nagaram Colony on the outskirts of Nizamabad town.

According to the Nizamabad Fifth Town police, the students came out from their classes during the lunch break to attend the afternoon prayers at the local mosque. However, they did not return to the school.

When the students did not return home after the school’s closure, the anxious parents contacted the teachers who told them that the boys had left in the afternoon.

“The parents and the school authorities lodged a complaint with us and we launched a search for the kids. Sometime after midnight, the locals noticed the body of a student floating on water and brought it our notice,” the police said.

On Saturday morning, the police fished out the bodies of the other two children. “We have registered a case and are investigating how the children drowned,” the police said.

