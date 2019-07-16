Three struck dead by lightning in West Bengal

At least three persons, including two students, died in lightning in Bengal’s two districts on Tuesday.

While Sujauddin Mallik,15 and Rahaman Laskar, 15, both class 9 students, were struck by lightning in South 24 Parganas district when they went out of school during recess hours, Narayan Bajani (24) died in Shyampur of Howrah district when he was out fishing in his village.

Rashid Munir Khan, superintendent of Baruipur Police district, said while Sujauddin Malik died at the spot, Rahaman died after he was taken to a hospital. A third student Aminul, who was injured in the same incident is admitted in a hospital, said Khan.

