Three terrorists killed, cop injured in separate encounters: J&K police

Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Three unidentified terrorists were killed, and police personnel was injured in two separate encounters in South Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam districts, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Wednesday.

The three terrorists were killed at Mirhama in Kulgam district during an encounter. Police said the operation is still in progress, and searches are underway in the area.

The police personnel was injured in the Nowgam Shahabad area of Anantnag district when joint teams of security forces launched an operation in the evening after a tip-off about terrorist presence in the area.

“Encounter has started at Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area of Anantnag. In the initial firing, 01 police personnel got injured and was shifted to hospital. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted soon after the development. “The operation is still in progress,” a police spokesperson said.

