Three terrorists killed in early morning encounter in J&K's Budgam

Three terrorists were killed in an early morning encounter that broke out at the Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Police said the identification and affiliation of the terrorists were being ascertained.

The inspector general of police, Kahsmir, said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered during the encounter

