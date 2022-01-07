Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three terrorists killed in early morning encounter in J&K's Budgam
Three terrorists killed in early morning encounter in J&K's Budgam

Police said the identification and affiliation of the terrorists were being ascertained.
Published on Jan 07, 2022 09:03 AM IST
New Delhi

Three terrorists were killed in an early morning encounter that broke out at the Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The inspector general of police, Kahsmir, said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered during the encounter

