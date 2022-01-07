Home / India News / Three terrorists killed in early morning encounter in J&K's Budgam
Three terrorists killed in early morning encounter in J&K's Budgam

Police said the identification and affiliation of the terrorists were being ascertained.
Representational image.(HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 09:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Three terrorists were killed in an early morning encounter that broke out at the Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Police said the identification and affiliation of the terrorists were being ascertained. 

The inspector general of police, Kahsmir, said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered during the encounter

jammu and kashmir
Friday, January 07, 2022
