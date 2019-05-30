Three-tier security, 10,000 cops on vigil for NDA II oath-taking function

The Delhi police have put in place water-tight security for the oath taking ceremony of the NDA II led by PM-elect Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7pm today.

Three-tier security will be functional all through the ceremony, which is expected to be attendfed by 8000 people, with the inner most ring provided by the VIP and Rashtrapati Bhavan security. “Delhi Police have made elaborate arrangements for PM’s swearing-in ceremony. We have three-layer security arrangements, the first layer is of VIP security as well as Rashtrapati Bhawan, followed by a layer of Delhi Police,” Madhur Verma, DCP, New Delhi said.

The third layer will comprise paramilitary forces, Verma added. Among those attending are heads of Bimstec states, sports and film stars, diplomats and ambassadors and common people.

“Apart from security arrangements we have coordinated arrangement with traffic also. Around 8,000 to 10,000 police personnel along with traffic personnel have been deployed”, Verma said.

Delhi Traffic Police, meanwhile, issued a traffic advisory, saying several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for the movement of traffic between 4pm and 9pm on Thursday and asked motorists to avoid them.

Non-scheduled flights will not be allowed to take off or land between 4pm and 11pm on Thursday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Airports Authority of India on Wednesday issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) stating that Delhi airspace (within a 300 km radius of Delhi) will remain closed between 4pm and 11pm. Non-scheduled flights transiting through India will not be allowed to use Delhi airspace during the period. Commercial flights will not be affected.

First Published: May 30, 2019 12:51 IST