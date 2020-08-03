Three Vedic scholars from Varanasi leave for Ayodhya to participate in Bhoomi Pujan on Aug 5

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:42 IST

Three prominent scholars of Astrology and Vyakaran left for Ayodhya from Kashi on Monday to participate and supervise in the rituals of the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’, the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the grand Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya, slated for August 5.

The scholars are office bearers of the Kashi Vidwat Parishad, an organisation of intellectuals and scholars of Veda, Astrology, Paninian, Sanskrit Grammar and Indian philosophy. The organisation represents Kashi.

Three scholars including the Parishad’s vice-president Prof Ramchandra Pandey, member Prof Vinay Kumar Pandey and Prof Ramnarayan Dwivedi, the Parishad’s convener have left for Ayodhya.

The scholars carried a pair of gold Sheshnag, male and female serpentine, chandan from Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple, a tortoise of silver to Ayodhya and five paans of silver. These will be used during the rituals.

Prof Ramchandra Pandey, a noted astrology scholar, is a former dean of the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV), BHU and Prof Vinay Kumar Pandey teaches astrology at the department of astrology. Prof Dwivedi teaches grammar at the faculty of SVDV.

Prof Dwivedi said that around a week ago, ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ organisers contacted the Parishad to send three noted scholars of astrology and Vedas for performing the rituals. The Parishad accepted the invitation and nominated three scholars, including the Parishad’s vice-president Prof Ramchandra Pandey, member Prof Vinay Kumar Pandey and Dwivedi for attending the ceremony.

Prof Dwivedi said, “Day before yesterday, we received an invitation for the three office bearers from Shri Ram Janmabhumi Teertha Kshetra for attending the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony of the Ram Temple. We left for Ayodhya on Monday.”

“Rituals of ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony will take place under their supervision,” Dwivedi said.

Prof Dwivedi said that soil from the birthplace of Lord Parshwanath, Bhelupur and water from the temple in a Mangal Kalash, was presented by Jain community members Dr KK Jain and Dr Amit Jain. They are also carrying the soil and water to Ayodhya.

Before departing from Kashi, the scholars went to the Sankatmochan Temple. They offered prayers to Lord Sankatmochan Hanuman and left for Ayodhya.

“It is a matter of luck to witness the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. In fact, it is a great and auspicious day for all of us,” Pandey said, adding that he had already completed preparations for the Ayodhya visit.

Silver Paans

Nageshwar Chaurasia, president Chaurasia Samaj, and Bunty Chaurasia, secretary, Chaurasia Samaj along with other members of the Chaurasia community presented 5 silver paans to the Vidwat Parishad members on Sunday. The Vidwat Parishad members carried the paans and these will be used in the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’.