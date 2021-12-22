Three years of Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The Congress government in Chhattisgarh led by Bhupesh Baghel completed three years in power on Friday. In December 2018, Baghel, the then state Congress chief, was appointed chief minister after the party secured a landslide victory, capturing 68 of 90 assembly seats following a political drought of15 years in the tribal-dominated state.

Baghel, who has been trying to bolster the local "Chhattisgarhiya Chief Minister" image in the past three years, in an interview to Hindustan Times, on Friday, claimed that his government has worked extensively for farmers, tribals, and rural people, but some political commentators and activists of the state believe otherwise. They feel Baghel’s three-year term cannot be claimed "extraordinary" as there was scope for more welfare work by the government.

Commentators believe that except for payments to farmers under the Rajeev Gandhi Nyay Yojna that were made in tranches, no big programme or scheme has been launched by the state government.

The other flagship scheme of the government, Narva Garva Ghuruva Bari (NGGB), focuses on improving the rural economy with the gouthan (cowshed) at its heart. Cowsheds are considered an economic issue in the rural economy, but NGGB fails to be a consolation to a huge number of teachers, anganwadi workers, mitanins (Asha workers), who, with a large number of state employees, have been demanding promised monetary benefits and are left disgruntled.

How Baghel won in 2018

Two years before the 2018 elections, the Chhattisgarh Congress unit led by Bhupesh Baghel took the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government head-on on many issues, especially relating to farmers and tribals. Party workers regularly hit the streets, with legislators raising these issues in the assembly.

In June 2018, at a Panchayati Raj Sammelan held in Chhattisgarh, the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised a loan waiver for the farmers in Chhattisgarh. The Congress, while being in Opposition, had adopted an aggressive stance over raising the bonus to farmers over and above the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy, announced by the Centre.

The Congress strengthened their grassroots workers in Chhattisgarh and developed block-level cadres. Since Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been the traditional vote bank of the Congress in the state, the Congress leadership worked on it, and everything clicked.

There was also massive anti-incumbency against the Raman Singh-led BJP government, which was in power for the last 15 years. This worked in favour of the Congress. During the third tenure, the BJP government failed to take a decisive stand over paddy procurement. The regularisation of Shikshakarmis (contractual teachers) and other contractual employees of the state was another issue which the BJP failed to address, and it worked in favour of the Congress. The removal of the Ajit Jogi faction from the state Congress was another major step that had enhanced the credibility of Baghel as a reliable leader.

What happened after Baghel came to power

The rise of regionalism is the most important change in Chhattisgarh's politics after Baghel came to power. Baghel and his team have been promoting Chhattisgarhi festivals and cultures that were invisible during the BJP reign.

Baghel getting whipped by sonta (a whip made of a grass with religious importance, Kush) for the prosperity of the state and declaring a government holiday on Hareli Tihar (a local festival) added to the Chhattisgarhiya image of the current chief minister.

The Chhattisgarhi dialect which was absent in the BJP government found its space in Baghel’s regime. The leaders of both the BJP and the Congress started giving speeches and interviews in Chhattisgarhi — a new phenomenon. This is a phase in which the Chhattisgarhiya identity has started percolating in politics — a strategy for the Congress to counter communalism.

“The Congress government was successful in putting the issues of cultural identity of Chhattisgarh at the forefront compared to the previous BJP government which failed to create a Chhattisgarhiya identity. However, the present government has not been able to relate to the tribal identity as the government’s focus has largely remained in the Mahanadi Basin,” said Sudeip Shrivastava, an environment-based lawyer based in Bilaspur city of Chhattisgarh.

A Congress leader, requesting anonymity, said that Baghel is a pioneer in propagating the Chhattisgarhi identity, but in the upcoming assembly elections (2023) this identity can damage the party in urban areas. “There is sort of discrimination which has started to take place in Chhattisgarh on the base of regionalism. In most urban areas of the state, people who migrated from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are voters. In the 2018 elections, they voted for Congress because of anti-incumbency, but this time, they are upset with the Congress due to rising regionalism,” said the leader.

Commentators believe that it will be difficult to retain seats for the Congress in 2023. “The Congress is already sitting on a peak in Chhattisgarh, and hence, it will be difficult to retain seats specifically in urban areas,” said Parivesh Mishra, a political commentator based in Chhatisgarh.

Baghel and national politics

Baghel has risen in stature in national politics over the last three years as well. He has become a nationally known Congress leader, and as per political pundits, he has the potential to consolidate this position.

“Unfortunately for him, there are chances that he'd be reduced to the status of a Kurmi leader, especially in the Hindi belt,” said Mishra.

Mishra also believes that at the national level Baghel has emerged as an asset to the Congress.

“Projected across states as a Kurmi leader, he fills up a long-vacant slot of an OBC [Other Backward Classes] leader in his party, especially in the Hindi belt,” Mishra said. Baghel outdid his counterparts in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after the elections of 2018 in making a rather dramatic, but impactful announcement of waving off farmers' loans, albeit partially, in the state.

“This became the starting point of what soon came to be branded as Congress's Chhattisgarh model. Baghel soon became a poster boy for his party,” Mishra said, adding that within the state, Baghel faced almost no challenge from the highly "demoralised Opposition".

The Baghel promises

In the past three years, people expected the government to fulfil most of the promises that the party made in its manifesto. This period, to a large part, coincided with the days remembered more for Covid-19, lockdowns, economic slowdown, and lesser Goods and Services (GST) collections.

“Except for the payments to the farmers that were made in tranches, no big scheme was launched by the government. The most talked-about component of flagship schemes of Narva Garva Ghuruva Bari is the purchase of cow dung from the villagers. The scheme makes a lot of economic sense in the rural economy, but fails to be a consolation to state government workers [teachers, Asha workers and so on] who have been demanding the promised monetary benefits and are left disgruntled,” a senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer posted in Chhattisgarh said.

The Congress, in its manifesto, promised a liquor ban in the state — a goal which has not been realised. “Liquor sale from the government-run shops has consistently kept the fuel burning in the government's kitchen. Illicit distilling, brewing, and sale have been the fastest-growing cottage industry in rural Chhattisgarh,” said Mishra, adding that on the liquor front, the government has failed miserably.

Defending the government’s position on the prohibition of liquor in the state, a close functionary of the chief minister said that the prohibition could not be brought suddenly. “Government has been saying that we have learnt lessons from other states and prohibition cannot be brought suddenly. We have started deliberations with social groups and asked for their opinion. Prohibition cannot be effective if society is not ready for it,” said the functionary.

But the common perspective of the Congress government in the state remains that the Baghel has focused mainly on the rural economy. “The Bhupesh Baghel government has been successful in putting rural-based mainstream economy of the state at the forefront by decisions like enhancement of paddy procurement price, tendu patta collection rates and similar initiatives. But on many issues, the government has failed,” said Sudeip Shrivastava.

Where Baghel failed

“The third term of the Raman Singh government was marred by massive corruption, and the governance was mostly in the clutches of a corrupt and adamant bureaucracy. Baghel led from the front against this corruption. Thus, it was expected that in his tenure, there will be a pro-people turn in the governance and corruption will also be controlled. However, in the last three years, such expectations remain unfulfilled, and the situation has become rather worse. The total control of the chief minister and a coterie of officers on whom a massive taint is attached are not able to control the ground level officials,” said Shrivastava.

Recently, the chief minister and his government have faced allegations in the Supreme Court by central agencies that it has tried to save charge-sheeted IAS officers. “The matter relates to PDS [public distribution system] scam, in which Baghel himself demanded the arrest of these two IAS officers and further action against Raman Singh and his ministers. While in power the Bhupesh government instead of investigating the previous government has been seen as helping these two IAS officers, who are holding key positions in the Bhupesh government,” Shrivastava added.

Meanwhile, an official of the chief minister's office defended the allegations. “How can a chief minister influence [the] court? And everyone knows that how central agencies are operating these days and who are misusing them,” said the officials.

The Hasdeo Aranya issue

On December 13 2021, many eminent activists and environmentalists wrote a letter to Baghel and urged him to declare the Hasdeo Aranya region as a "no-go" zone. The chief minister, in a recent interview with HT, said that the activist’s allegations and concerns are based on the inputs of the local activists. Second, some of the local activists and journalists have become biased on this issue.

“Let me tell you that all 39 coal blocks which coming under the Lemru Elephant Corridor were not allotted by our government… And importantly, my government has faced a huge loss due to the mining ban… The corporates engaged in mining have faced maximum losses during Bhupesh Baghel’s regime. Firstly, the Bailadila project which was cancelled by our government, and secondly, the mines which we were allotted in Hasdeo Aranya were brought under the Lemru Elephant Corridor by us, thirdly the mines which they (corporates) wanted were cancelled by us... I can give you the entire list. They (activists) rather should clarify their own status, that where they are standing,” the chief minister said in the interview.

“Bhupesh’s government has regularly certified that all the environment and forest clearance conditions of the PEKB mine have been adhered to, whereas the local people have been complaining against the same. The fake gram sabha allegation for Parsa coal block which was promised by the Congress to be inquired was never investigated. Despite a WII Report which strongly says no further mining permission should be granted in the Hasdeo Aranya area, the Baghel government is trying to avoid the said recommendations,” said Sudiep Shrivastava.

Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, an organisation that is working on forest rights in Chhattisgarh claimed that there are is evidence of the state government’s lackadaisical approach towards the community’s objection.

“First, the state government, without taking any action on the complaints, filed the compliance report of the Stage-I clearance (letter dated 15-02-2021). Why was no objection raised while filing the report? Why was there no order for any investigation? Second, why was the draft ICFRE [Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education] report not made public officially? According to point number 25 of the forest advisory committee [FAC] meeting minutes dated October 28, this year, the state government submitted the draft Biodiversity Assessment Report of Hasdeo Arand Coalfield and the nodal officer confirmed that this is the final report. The state government recommend the same as the report. And third, till now, why the government haven’t given anything in written objecting to the Stage-II clearance?” said Alok Shukla, convener of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan.

The Silger firing controversy

Besides the land acquisition issues, an incident like the Silger firing in which four tribals died, created national outrage, and the tribals in the core areas of Bastar are not happy with the government's response. “Tribals are not happy with the way the government responded to the Silger incident. It was sad. The tribals are still protesting near the camp against the officials responsible for the incident. I believe that this time, Congress will have to suffer in assembly elections because of the apathy towards the incident,” said Soni Sori, a tribal leader of Bastar.

Activists believe that before coming to power, the Congress was at the forefront demanding compensation and a judicial probe in such firing incidents. However, after the Silger firing the Congress government has declined to order any of the aforesaid things.

“Considering the fact that even Raman Singh led BJP government ordered Judicial Commission inquiry in every such incident, not ordering such inquiry is contrary to the commitment given to the tribal by Congress before 2018,” said Shrivastava.

The Baghel-Singhdeo tussle

In December 2018, in the aftermath of a dominant Congress performance where the party won 68 of 90 seats, even as the party’s Delhi leadership sought to put out leadership fires in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh emerged as a problem too.

Four state leaders, Baghel, home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, speaker Charan Das Mahant and Singh Deo flew to Delhi, all eyeing the chief minister’s post. As Mahant settled for speaker, Sahu was reportedly okayed by the party high command for Chhattisgarh CM’s post. However, both Baghel and Singh Deo rebelled against the decision that a third leader would take the top position. With Sahu out of option, an impasse between Baghel and Singh Deo was broken by Punia and Gandhi, with a reported power-sharing arrangement- which was never publicly acknowledged.

Since the formation of the government, the tussle between two leaders – Baghel and Singhdeo – has been continuously reported in the media. In mid-August, Singhdeo went to Delhi for clarity on the reported power-sharing agreement. Baghel was also called for a meeting. In what was dubbed as a meeting which would look to inform the high command about ‘Vikas’ in Chhattisgarh, large numbers of Congress MLAs met with Punia in Baghel’s support.

However, with no decision delivered by party high command Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel seems to have bought some time. What he does with that time in the next two years, will define his legacy, and the future of Chhattisgarh's politics.