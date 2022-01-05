Three-day RSS meet begins in Hyderabad, Bharat-centric education on agenda

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (All-India coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organisations inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), began in Hyderabad on Wednesday focussing on Bharat-centric education.

RSS national spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said the meeting was attended by as many as 216 office bearers from around 36 organisations affiliated to the RSS, following strict Covid-19 norms.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat and its all-India general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP national president J P Nadda and all-India general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh were among the top leaders of the Sangh who attended the annual meeting.

Emphasising that it was not a decision-making meeting but was only a meeting for sharing information with the affiliated organisations, Ambekar said the meeting deliberated on the imparting of education with Bharat as the central idea.

“Delegates from Vidya Bharati, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Sikhshan Mandal and other related organisations will deliberate on the subject and share their experiences related to it,” the spokesperson said.

The meeting will also discuss the service activities of Seva Bharati during the Covid-19 pandemic and various other initiatives taken up by the RSS to improve health and eradicate malnutrition among children.

Ambekar said in a couple of years, the RSS would be completing 100 years of its foundation. “The ongoing meeting will also hold detailed discussions on the initiatives to be taken on paryavaran (environment), parivaar prabodhan (family awareness) and samajik samrasta (social harmony),” he said.

Pointing out that all the affiliated organisations of the Sangh are involved in celebrations of 75 years of Independence, the three-day meeting will take stock of the programmes they had organised and discuss special drives to be launched in the coming months.

He said at last year’s all-India coordination meeting organised in Karnavati, Gujarat, Sangh-affiliated organizations such as those related to economy like the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Laghu Udyog Bharati among others discussed issues related to economy and plans to improve employment in the country. They discussed government policies and the grass root situation in states.

The present meeting will come out with a comprehensive action plan on the concluding day on Friday, Ambekar added.

