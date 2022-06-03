Uttarakhand CM Dhami leads in key Champawat bypoll, Cong ahead in Kerala

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has surged into a commanding lead as counting for the Champawat bypoll began Friday morning. At 9.20 am Dhami had over 13,000 votes with none of his rivals - the Congress' Nirmala Gahtori, the Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt or Himanshu Garkoti, an independent candidate, having crossed the 1,000-mark.

Dhami must win this seat to remain as chief minister. He was sworn in to the state's top post in March after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in February-March assembly election but he lost his individual race from Khatima to the Congress.

He was beaten by the Congress’ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

The BJP's Kailash Chandra Gehtori, who won this seat in full election, quit so that chief minister Dhami could get a second shot at winning an assembly seat.

Last week the BJP unleashed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to help campaign for Dhami. The pair held a massive roadshow in Tanakpur.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, dozens BJP supporters can be seen packed around a large open-top bus smothered in orange garlands and raising slogans for Dhami. The chief minister can be seen standing on the top deck and smiling and waving to supporters.

"The BJP government led by Shri Pushkar Singh Dhamiji has given a model of development in Uttarakhand. To fulfil the dreams of the people of Uttarakhand, BJP is necessary, youth like Pushkar Singh Dhami is necessary," Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, in bypolls in other parts of the country, the Congress' Uma Thomas is leading in Kerala's Thrikkakara with nearly 6,000 votes. In second is Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Dr JO Joseph. The BJP - which failed to win any seats in the 2021 election - is third.

A bypoll is also on in Odisha's Brajrajnagar. The seat fell vacant after the death of the ruling Biju Janata Dal's Kishore Mohanty in December.

The BJD has fielded the deceased MLA's wife - Alaka Mohanty - as its candidate. The BJP has nominated former legislator Radharani Panda and ex-assembly speaker Kishore Patel is the Congress' choice.

The Election Commission has not yet revealed first results for this bypoll.

