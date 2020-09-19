e-paper
Thunderstorm with lightning to hit parts of India in next 12 hours: IMD

Thunderstorm with lightning to hit parts of India in next 12 hours: IMD

The MeT department also issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall for three districts in Kerala and has predicted dry weather conditions in Delhi for the eleventh consecutive day.

Sep 19, 2020 21:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Niyati Singh
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted moderate thunderstorm with lightning over isolated locations across India over next 12 hours.

According to IMD predictions, thunderstorms with lightning are expected to occur over West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka andTelangana among other places.

“Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathawada, north interior Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next 12 hours,” IMD said.

The MeT department on Saturday also issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall for three districts in Kerala. Meanwhile, Delhi will witness dry weather conditions for the eleventh consecutive day, the weather department said.

Whereas Andaman and Nicobar Islands will likely receive isolated heavy to very heavy downpour and fairly widespread to widespread downpour on September 19 and 20.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 19 and 20; over Odisha, Coastal Andhra and Telangana from September 19 to 21, and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Northeastern state during September 21 to 23,” IMD said.

