Tihar Jail to give inmates lemons, heat shields as summer approaches

New Delhi, Two lemons a day and "heat-resistant sheets" are part of the plan of Tihar Jail authorities to help inmates cool off as the summer approaches.

Delhi is currently in the grip of a heatwave, with the maximum temperature already expected to cross 40 degrees on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for a heatwave.

A prison official said the anti-heat measures are a part of their seasonal plan.

"Be it summer or winter, we follow a proper plan for the inmates according to the Tihar Jail manual. We will provide two lemons every day to each inmate for three months April, May, and June to help keep their bodies hydrated," the official told PTI.

A sufficient quantity of Oral Rehydration Solution has been procured to keep prisoners hydrated, he added.

The jail authorities have also planned to install heat-resistant sheets inside the cells to help maintain the temperature a few degrees lower.

"These sheets are very helpful during the summer as they keep the cell temperature normal and allow air circulation," the person said.

Established in 1958, Tihar Jail is one of India's largest prison complexes, comprising nine prisons spread over more than 400 acres along with one prison in Rohini and six in Mandoli.

Located in West Delhi, Tihar is close to the Tilak Nagar and Hari Nagar areas of the city. Originally designed to house approximately 10,025 inmates, it currently accommodates over 19,000, leading to severe overcrowding.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced plans to shift Tihar Jail to the outskirts of the city, allocating ₹10 crore in the 2025–26 budget for surveys and consultancy services related to the relocation.

The official said that no inmate is treated as "special" inside the prison.

"We strictly follow the jail manual. We don't provide any special facilities to any of the inmates. However, we closely monitor inmates aged 60 and above. Doctors check them daily," he said.

Inmates get only room-temperature water, and no water coolers are allowed inside the premises.

"However, inmates can buy cold water from the canteen as needed. Cold or hot water is provided only on the directions of a doctor or through court orders," the official said.

Of the 16 jails, Jail No 6 and Jail No 16 are meant for jeeping female inmates.

According to sources, the current inmate population far exceeds the capacity across multiple jails:

Jail No 1: Capacity 565, accommodating over 2,000

Jail No 2: Capacity 455, accommodating over 600

Jail No 3: Capacity 740, accommodating over 2,000

Jail No 4: Capacity 740, accommodating over 3,000

Jail No 5: Capacity 750, accommodating over 1,000

Jail No 6 : Capacity 400, accommodating over 500

Jail No 7: Capacity 350, accommodating over 500

Jail No 8: Capacity 600, accommodating over 1,100

Jail No 9: Capacity 600, accommodating over 900

Jail No 10 : Capacity 1,050, accommodating over 2,000

Jail No 11: Capacity 700, accommodating over 800

Jail No 12: Capacity 980, accommodating over 1,000

Jail No 13: Capacity 980, accommodating over 1,300

Jail No 14: Capacity 588, accommodating 300

Jail No 15: Capacity 248, accommodating 108

Jail No 16 : Capacity 280, accommodating 200

According to sources, there are 22 children in Jail No 6 and eight in Jail No 16.

