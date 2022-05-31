Tikait attacked with ink in Bengaluru, three detained

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was assaulted with a microphone and ink was thrown at him during a press meet in Bengaluru on Monday. After the attack, police detained three persons in connection with the matter.

Tikait was attacked during a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan in central Bengaluru.

According to police, a man walked up to the stage and hit Tikait with a news channel’s microphone. Before the farmer leader could recover from the assault, another man threw black ink on him, said a police officer familiar with the matter.

A video clip shows one of the attackers chanting “Modi, Modi”. HT could not verify the authenticity of the clip.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra condemned the attack and called it an “inhuman and savage act”.

The trio was restrained from fleeing the spot of the attack by those present at the venue. According to police, the three men were taken to High Grounds police station for questioning.

Tikait hit the national limelight during the 13-month long farmer agitation against three controversial agriculture laws the Central government had passed. The stir was called off after the laws were repealed.

He was in the city to address claims allegedly made by another farmer leader, Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, in a sting operation recently aired by a Kannada news channel. According to the channel’s report, Chandrashekar could be heard saying that Tikait had colluded with the central government and had taken money to end the farmers’ agitation.

“I never expected a physical assault in Karnataka. A media channel that had done the sting operation was asking provocative questions intending to increase their TRP. Then suddenly, a person walked up to the stage and hit me with a mic. Luckily, I used my hand to block the blows, failing which I would have suffered a head injury. My hands are swollen,” Tikait said on Monday after the attack.

“It’s the Karnataka government and police’s failure. It was a conspiracy and needs to be investigated,” he said.

“There were intelligent people in the room. How did this happen? This was a well pre-planned attack. I demand the police conduct a fair probe into the incident and bring to book all those behind the incident,” the farmer leader added.

Minister Jnanendra told reporters that the culprits were already in custody and the police are probing the matter. He added that the accused will face stringent action.

Refuting allegations that the accused were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sympathisers, the minister said, “ The miscreants were not the party workers and they, out of the blue, barged towards the Tikait while he was addressing the media conference in the garb of journalists.”

After the incident, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar met the BKU leader. “He is not alone but represents the entire farmer community in the country. It is a great injustice and the government should immediately investigate the matter and further take necessary action. The law has to be enforced,” Shivakumar told reporters.

State farmer leader Chukki Nanjundaswamy has announced a black flag protest across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tikait also denied all the allegations made against him in the purported sting operation. “The allegations are baseless and without any evidence. The farmers’ movement is a historic movement that forced the Union Government to roll back the three farm laws. Yes, we were negotiating with the government, but not to broker an end to the protest,” he said.

