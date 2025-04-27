Coimbatore , The time has come for national agriculture agenda to move from food security to farmer prosperity and the latter has to rise above just being a producer, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Sunday. Time to move from food security to farmer prosperity: V-P Dhankhar

Dhankhar was addressing the students and others at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on the topic "Fostering Agri-Education, Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Viksit Bharat."

While 46 per cent of population supports agriculture, the sector contributes only 16 per cent to GDP. Institutions like TNAU should carry ahead legacy of veteran agri scientist, the late Dr M S Swaminathan in ensuring "there is quantum jump in the contribution of this sector to our GDP," he said.

Swaminathan was an alumnus of TNAU.

Dhankhar said India is now a net exporter of agriculture produce with agri food products forming over 11 per cent of our total exports.

"You have to script a new chapter. It is time that our national agriculture agenda must move from food security, which was of prime importance, a national priority at one point of time. Because we had food scarcity, our concern was food security."

"But now the time has changed. We must move from food security to farmer prosperity. Farmer has to be prosperous and this has to evolve from institutions like yours," he said.

The gap between land and lab should be bridged and there should be a seamless connect.

"Lab and land should be together and for this our 730 Krishi vigyan kendra must be vibrant centres of action with farmers to educate them," he said.

There should be change in curriculum which must align to make farmer an entrepreneur. "You must persuade the farmer to rise above being just a producer," the V-P said.

Further, he said innovation and research initiatives must be evaluated on what impact they have on the farmer. Research has to be applied, must be based on need. It must serve a cause.

"Research must be supported, apart from the government at the Centre and the state, also by industry, trade, business and commerce," he said.

He also stressed that agri entrepreneurship needs to be given a great fillip. There are 6,000 such startups but for a country of 1.4 bn this is not enough.

"The government has started innovative schemes. The PM Kissan Nidhi Samman scheme it is not a freebie, it is distinct from freebie. It is doing justice to a sector that is our lifeline. This is a direct transfer to the farmer," he said.

The US helps its farmers massively but it has only one motto it will directly help the farmer.

"There will be no intervening situation. In our country also there is massive subsidy for fertilizer. Institutions like yours must think, that if the subsidy given by the government to the fertilizer for benefit for farmer, if it goes directly to the farmer, every farmer would be getting around ₹35,000 every year. You must do a study on this," he said.

What we need is farmer traders, farmer entrepreneurs, he said.

He called for a bigger role of corporates in agronomy even as more of them are entering the sector. "I would urge them to share their profit with farmer, to connect with the farmer, give back to the faming sector," Dhankhar said.

Corporates should invest in research and development, particularly keeping in mind that value addition must happen at the farm land, for the local populace.

Agriculture has to play a vital role if India has to become a USD 30 tn economy in 2047. The income has to grow eight-fold. This was possible, achievable.

He also pointed out at how the country once suffered from food scarcity importing wheat from the US, to now becoming self sufficient.

Agro sector has enormous potential that still remains to be tapped and that must begin in institutions like TNAU, he said.

Further, he said India was the world's oldest civilisation, a peace loving nation where inclusivity and freedom of expression and thought are our legacy.

"Traverse history for thousand years and we will find in our civilisation, inclusivity and freedom of expression thrived and blossomed and were respected. In present times, the quotient and gradient of expression and inclusivity is comparably the highest in the world," Dhankhar added.

State Governor RN Ravi and officials of TNAU were present.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.