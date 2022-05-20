At BJP's key meet, PM Modi on setting goals for next 25 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that it is time for the BJP to set targets for the next 25 years, along with “consistently working for the country's people to fulfil their aspirations and wading through all the challenges”. Addressing the BJP's national office bearers' meeting in Rajasthan's Jaipur via video conferencing, the prime minister said, “India is seen as a country filled with aspirations. Now, every citizen of India wants to see the work getting done along with witnessing the outcome. In this backdrop, the responsibility of governments increases tremendously.”

Highlighting that the BJP will complete eight years of governance at the Centre this month, Modi said that these eight years have seen “resolutions and accomplishments”, adding this period was dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor. “These years have been that of servicing the nation, working for the welfare of the poor and the middle class along with ensuring social justice and security and strengthening women's empowerment,” Modi said

The Prime Minister also pointed out that an area where the BJP has to keep on working continuously is the politics of development which should be established in all four directions of the county. “Whichever political party it is, it has to be forced to take part in politics of development,” Modi told the BJP workers.

The meeting of the office bearers started on Thursday with the meeting of the BJP's national general secretaries. JP Nadda, the BJP's national president, took a detailed report of states from the party general secretaries in the meeting and gave directions to expedite the programs of the party.

Nadda, who was present during Friday's meeting, said the BJP always received the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi whenever it was needed.

"During the transmission period of Covid-19, when all political parties went into lockdown and isolation and merely registered attendance on Twitter, you (Narendra Modi) gave us the mantra of 'Seva hi Sangathan'. Inspired by this, every BJP worker walked the path shown by you," Nadda said.

