Timely evacuation helps families in Chennai building avert tragedy

A portion of a four-storied building constructed by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) collapsed in Tiruvottiyur in the dense northern region of Chennai On Monday morning, but there were no injuries and casualties, officials said.

Families living in 24 houses in the building had a miraculous escape since they left their homes on Sunday night after noticing a few cracks in the building. Though a major tragedy was averted, much of their belongings were damaged in the incident.

It was in the D Block of the apartment complex when the building came down like a pack of cards. Local police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot to clear debris.

Chief minister M K Stalin announced ₹1 lakh each as aid to the families who lost their homes. In a statement, he said that the government will provide alternative accommodation to the 24 families very soon.

“The government will examine the stability of old buildings of the TNSCB to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he said.

Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises T M Anbarasan, who was deputed by Stalin to oversee the rehabilitation of those affected, told reporters that the building was constructed in 1993 and it sustained damage due to prolonged usage.