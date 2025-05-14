Agartala, Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma on Wednesday urged the Centre, the state and Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council to launch an "operation detect and deport Bangladesh nationals" who are residing illegally in Tripura. Tipra Motha MLA demands 'operation detect and deport Bangladeshi intruders' in Tripura

A large number of Bangladesh's illegal migrants and intruders are residing in different parts of the northeastern state, and the Rohingyas are also making entry to the border state, he told reporters.

Earlier, the MLA wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the illegal entry and stay of Bangladesh nationals, urging him to push back all the illegal migrants to their origin.

Debbarma claimed Bangladeshi intruders are making houses in the slum areas on the khash land, Reserved Forests and residing permanently here.

"The intruders are subsequently travelling all over India, a threat to internal security. In tribal council areas also, they are making houses and even procuring Indian documents like Aadhaar, PAN card and Ration Cards to stay here permanently," he said.

Debbarma said, "Bangladesh intruders sent their sons to Indian madras, specifically in Sonamura, Kamalpur, Kailashahar and Dharmanagar. All are border subdivisions..

The MLA also lamented over the inaction on the part of the government agencies to address the problem.

"The state and the TTAADC administration remain silent on the important issue. In the wake of Indo-Pak tension following the Pahalgam terror attack, the presence of Bangladesh citizens is seen as a threat to national security as they are aligned to Pakistan," he said.

"Therefore, I appeal to the Centre, the state and the TTAADC administration to look into the matter seriously. In Delhi, Gujarat and Assam, the government agencies carried out operations to detect, identify the Bangladeshi intruders and arrest them. The illegal constructions of their dwellings were razed using bulldozers," he said.

Debbarma also appealed to government agencies to enforce the law in a mission-mode, treating the launch operation to detect and deport Bangladeshi intruders and push them back to their origin.

