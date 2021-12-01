Tirumala Ghat Road suffers damages due to landslides, sealed for traffic

The ghat road connecting Tirupati town to Tirumala hills, the abode of Lord Venkateshwara in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, suffered damages due to landslides early on Wednesday morning, forcing the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam authorities to close the road for vehicular traffic.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that the ghat road has been closed for traffic due to landslides caused by heavy rain that lashed the temple town, along with several parts of south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts, which are still reeling under the impact of a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

A TTD spokesperson said there were landslides at three places on the second ghat road (meant for the uphill journey of pilgrims from Tirupati to Tirumala). At one place, a massive boulder has fallen on the ghat road, which has caved in completely under its impact.

Landslides at two other places also damaged the road. However, there were no untoward incidents as no vehicle was passing through the road at the time of landslides. A bus carrying pilgrims stopped a few metres away from the spot, after being alerted by the TTD vigilance and security authorities about the landslides.

“The TTD authorities and the police swung into action and sealed the road completely. There are no landslides on the first ghat road (bringing pilgrims from Tirumala down the hill). We are allowing the uphill traffic also on the same route,” the spokesperson said.

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, along with the senior officials rushed to the spot to inspect the damaged road. “While the vigilance and police officials have removed the rocks and other debris, the engineering department authorities have been pressed into service to study the situation. A team of experts from IIT Madras are also expected to arrive by evening to assess the extent of damage,” the spokesperson said, adding that it might take two to three days to restore normalcy on the damaged stretch.

In the third week of November, too, Tirumala and Tirupati witnessed unprecedented heavy rainfall and both the ghat roads were closed for a day due to landslides on the hills. The temple premises and its surroundings were submerged in water for nearly two days. The traffic was restored gradually, as the water subsided.

The pedestrian route -- Srivari Mettu, which was severely damaged due to landslides and heavy rainfall, continues to remain shut for pilgrims as the TTD authorities have been undertaking repairs along this route.