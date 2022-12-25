Tirumala temple sanctum to close as board decides to replace gold plating

Hyderabad : The main sanctum sanctorum of Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district is likely to remain closed for six to eight months, well into 2023, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages one of the richest temples of India, deciding to replace the gold-plating of Ananda Nilayam, the three-storied “Vimana” (dome shaped tower or gopuram) atop the sanctum sanctorum. Till that is done, a replica of the idol of Lord Venkateshwara will be installed in a makeshift temple next to the main temple for devotees, officials said.

According to TTD officials, a decision to this effect was taken at a board meeting of the trust in the first week of December. The decision was after prolonged discussion and deliberations with “Agama Sastra” advisors (Agama Sastra is an ancient scripture that deals with temple constructions and conduct of rituals ), priests, civil engineers and other experts, officials said.

The last time Ananda Nilayam was gold-plated was in 1958, and the process took nearly eight years . The first time the gold plating was done was in 839 AD by Pallava king Vijaya Dantivarman. Since then, including the 1958 effort, the gold plating has been replaced or modified seven times, according to available records.

According to an article titled “Significance of Ananda Nilayam Vimanam” written by Tamil scholar M Varadarajan published by TTD in 2018, the Vimana of the Tirumala temple is a three-storeyed structure, whose square base is 27.4 feet in perimeter and which rises up to 37.8 feet.

“The first two tiers are rectangular and the third is circular in plan. There are no figures sculpted in the first tier,” Varadarajan said.

Makeshift temple

Though the decision of TTD trust board to refurbish Ananda Nilayam of Tirumala temple has not been opposed, some concerns have been expressed by devotees on how the project will be handled, given their huge footfall to the temple every day.

TTD authorities have come up with a solution. Briefing reporters on December 1 after the board meeting, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said a makeshift temple, Balalayam, would be constructed closer to the existing temple complex. A replica of Lord Venkateshwara would be installed in Balalayam for enabling devotees to have continued darshan.

“The work pertaining to Balalayam will commence on February 23. After the erection of Balalayam, it will be thrown open to devotees after the mandatory rituals. This arrangement will continue till the completion of gold plating of Ananda Nilayam on the original temple is completed, which may take around six months,” Reddy said.

The construction of Balalayam also has to follow the rules of Agama Sastra. According to honorary head priest of Tirumala temple and Agama advisor to TTD AV Ramana Deekshitulu, the “supreme power” of the presiding deity will be transferred into certain “kalasams” (pots) following a systematic Vedic ritual and these pots will be relocated to the makeshift temple, where a replica of the deity will be consecrated.

“Till the original temple is restored, all the daily rituals will be performed in the temporary structure and devotees will be provided darshan here,” Deekshitulu said. However, the chief priests will continue to conduct certain mandatory rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum of the original temple as well.

Does this mean the devotees will not be able to have the darshan of the presiding deity in the original temple for at least six months, the time estimated by TTD authorities for gold-plating of Ananda Nilayam?

There is no clarity yet from TTD authorities. “We shall follow the same procedure for darshan of the Lord followed by TTD during 1950-58, when the gold plating of Ananda Nilayam was done last time,” was the cryptic answer given by TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy.

Last gold-plating

TTD, which was formed in 1932 to take care of the temple management, found that the gold plating done centuries ago was getting worn out and parts of the roof inside sanctum sanctorum were in a dilapidated state. So, it decided to repair the roof and replace the plating.

The exercise began in 1950. The gold plating on Ananda Nilayam was removed carefully and replaced with new metal plates. According to TTD records, about 12,000 tolas of pure gold (around 120kg; each tola is 10gm) and 12 tonnes of copper were used for the gold-plating of the gopuram.

“The workers and engineers had to struggle a lot to remove the worn-out plates and nails fixed centuries ago using techniques to ensure that no damage was done to the gopuram. The copper plates, covered by gold layers, were then installed ,” said a former senior TTD official familiar with the renovation work done then.

The damaged parts of the roof inside were fixed with cement and extra strength metal grouting reinforcement.

During the exercise that went on for eight years, no worship could be performed in the sanctum sanctorum of the original temple and all the rituals were shifted to Balalayam, which was constructed at a nearby place. Devotees were provided darshan of the deity only in Balalayam for nearly eight years.

“Six decades ago, it was possible for the TTD to close down the temple for eight years, as the number of devotees visiting Tirumala was in the hundreds. There were absolutely no facilities there and the temple used to be closed for darshan after 6pm,” former TTD executive officer KV Ramanachary said.

“But today, the footfall is around 60,000-70,000 per day and during weekends and holidays, it will touch nearly one lakh. How is it possible to manage such a huge crowd?” he asked.

Though TTD authorities say they would complete the gold-plating of Ananda Nilayam and other renovation works within six to eight months, devotees have their own apprehensions.

“Nobody knows the condition of Vimana gopuram beneath the existing gold plating, as it has been bearing a weight of over 12 tonnes for the last six decades. TTD authorities have to come out with a blueprint on the strength of the structure and how long it will take to complete the works,” said BKSR Iyengar, a right to information (RTI) activist from Eluru, who has been constantly pursuing the issues pertaining to Tirumala temple and TTD.

Iyengar said there were suggestions to TTD to allow devotees to have darshan in the main temple even when the gold-plating and other restoration works continue. “It is not possible for two reasons. First, when the divine power of the presiding deity is transferred into Kalasams kept in Balayalayam, there is no point in allowing devotees to visit the deity in the main temple, as no major rituals will be performed there. Secondly, it is also risky for so many thousands of devotees to enter the temple when the work is going on,” he said.

It is not clear how much money TTD is going to spend on this work.

According to a white paper released by TTD in November this year, it has gold reserves to the extent of 10.3 tonnes worth ₹5,300 crore and cash deposits of nearly ₹16,000 crore in various banks. On an average, TTD gets ₹4 to 5 crore every day in the form of “hundi” (cash chest) offerings from devotees.

“So, money or gold is not an issue. The whole concern of the devotees is about the strength of the gopuram. They are worried whether the gopuram would bear the additional burden if the authorities use heavier gold and copper plates for Ananda Nilayam,” Iyengar said.

Ramanachary, however, said the civil engineering wing of TTD has experts to take care of the structure and they would take all precautions to ensure that there is no damage to the temple during the gold plating.

Archaeological concerns

According to the Andhra Praadesh Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1960, any construction or monument of archaeological importance which is at least 75 years old has to be declared a protected monument and preserved by the government.

“The Tirumala temple is more than 1,000 years old. As such, it has to be brought under the archaeology department. So, any restoration work or any modifications in the temple has to be done in consultation with the archaeology experts,” said former director of state archaeology P Chenna Reddy.

He added that in 2003, a 1,000-pillar mandapam constructed in 1464 by Saluva king Malla Deva Raya, right in front of the main temple complex was arbitrarily demolished without taking the opinion of the archaeology department.

“I wrote a letter to TTD authorities then, questioning their unilateral decision, but there was no response,” Reddy said.

Ramanachary, however, said Tirumala temple is not under the control of the archaeology department nor in the list of protected monuments of archaeology, unlike the Ramappa temple of Warangal, where no religious activity is allowed.

“If Tirumala temple is declared as a protected monument, it will lose its religious sanctity. There will be no religious rituals, no Brahmotsavams, no celestial processions and no darshan. It will remain a monument, where no activity is allowed within 100 metres from the temple and restricted movements within 200 metres. How is it possible for Tirumala where thousands of people come to the temple and have darshan till midnight every day?” he asked.

Former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh government IYR Krishna Rao, who also served as TTD executive officer for a long time, said the archaeology department has no say in the protection of Tirumala temple. “The civil engineering wing of TTD will take care of the protection. However, the archaeology department could be consulted for restoration.”

Tirumala honorary head priest Ramana Deekshitulu said it would be better if archaeology department is consulted before taking up gold plating and other restoration work. “But nobody listens to me. In fact, TTD authorities have not consulted me before deciding on the gold-plating work. So, I have no say in this,” he said.

