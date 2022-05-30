Tirumala witnesses heavy pilgrim rush, darshan after over 48-hour wait

The temple town of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district has been witnessing an unprecedented rush of pilgrims in the last two days, taking them more than 48 hours to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara, temple authorities said on Sunday.

A spokesperson of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the body, which manages the temple affairs, told HT that more than 100,000 pilgrims thronged the temple town on Saturday, and an equal number was expected to turn up on Sunday.

“Around 89,318 pilgrims had a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara in 18 hours on Saturday night, and 48,700 pilgrims had their heads tonsured. Considering the pilgrims stranded on the hill, unable to get into the queue, the total footfall on Tirumala hills might be more than one lakh,” TTD spokesperson Thalari Ravi said.

The influx of pilgrims is higher than the pilgrim rush during festive occasions of annual Brahmotsavams, Vaikunta Ekadasi and Garuda Seva.

“As a result, it takes over 48 hours for a pilgrim to have darshan of the deity, with all the queue lines and compartments brimming to their capacities,” Ravi said.

According to the TTD estimates, it is possible to arrange Lord Venkateshwara’s darshan for only 4500 devotees per hour. “So, with the heavy rush, it is taking two days to provide darshan to all those in queue lines,” he said.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, who inspected the queue lines on Sunday, appealed to devotees to come prepared to patiently wait till their turn for Lord’s darshan, given the heavy rush on the hill.

“Tirumala is witnessing a heavy surge of pilgrims because of summer holidays and the removal of all restrictions that were imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years. Moreover, it is also a weekend,” he said.

Reddy further appealed to the devotees to take note of the present situation and change their pilgrimage plans accordingly to avoid any sort of inconvenience. He, however, complimented the TTD officials and employees for their hard work and service in managing all facilities for the heavy influx of devotees.

The TTD spokesman said despite such a massive turnout in Tirumala, there were no protests or complaints from the devotees standing in the queue for 48 hours. “The reason is that we have made all the arrangements for pilgrims to avoid any convenience. Our volunteers are serving food, drinking water, biscuits and other refreshments to the pilgrims in the queue from time to time,” he said.

Once the devotees enter the Vaikuntham queue complex, which leads into the main temple premises, there are bathrooms, and toilets at regular intervals for their convenience. “There are also facilities for the pilgrims to take rest or sleep alongside the queue line during night hours. Since there is no dearth of water, food or restroom facilities, the pilgrims won’t mind standing in queue for 48 hours or more,” Ravi said.

TTD executive officer Dharma Reddy, who also inspected the queue lines on Saturday night, directed all the department officials to step up the facilities for the devotees. “Elaborate arrangements of drinking water, milk and meals etc. are being made and the TTD security with the coordinated efforts of police ensured safety measures to devotees,” he said.

