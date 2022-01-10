TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee cancels Goa visit in view of Covid-19 pandemic

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee cancelled his Goa trip on Sunday in view of the rise in coronavirus infection across the country, party leaders said.

Banerjee was supposed to leave Kolkata on Sunday for a three-day visit to Goa where the TMC will contest the upcoming assembly polls.

The development came a day after Banerjee held meetings with bureaucrats and doctors in South 24 Parganas district and said that he personally feels that all religious festivals and elections should be put on hold for at least two months in the interest of public safety.

“It is my personal opinion that saving lives and the society is more important. I cannot comment on verdicts passed by courts or orders of the election commission. I feel that everything can take place if people live,” Banerjee said on Saturday.

Banerjee, who is the Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, also batted for some strict guidelines in view of the Ganga Sagar festival to be held in the district a week later.

The guidelines he announced include wearing of two masks, control rooms in every gram panchayat area, mobile health check-up camps in certain pockets, 24-hour tele-consultation with doctors, isolation facilities and closure of markets for two consecutive days every week.

The opposition parties targeted Banerjee since he made the statement two weeks before the elections at four municipal corporations in Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “If Abhishek Banerjee is so concerned about public safety, why isn’t the government postponing the civic body elections? These are tactics to mislead people.”