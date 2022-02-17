TMC leader threatened cafe owner to pay for musical event, arrested

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and four of his associates were arrested from the Jodhpur Park area of south Kolkata on Thursday night for allegedly threatening a local café owner who had refused to pay for a musical event, police said.

The café owner, Swaralipi Chatterjee, told the media that last Wednesday a group of men had arrived at her establishment and demanded money through a bank cheque for a musical event to be held later this month. Chatterjee said these people identified themselves as followers of Mousumi Das, the TMC’s newly-elected local civic body councillor.

The proposed event was supposed to feature famous singers including Sonu Nigam, according to brochures distributed by those who were raising funds.

“I told them that I cannot pay anything because my business was badly hit during the Covid-19 pandemic. They returned on Wednesday and threatened me. My phone was snatched when I tried to record the incident. I contacted Leena Ganguly, chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women, who advised me to contact the local police. I was stalked when I was leaving the police station after lodging my complaint,” Chatterjee said on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, Wednesday’s incident was recorded on a security camera. One of the accused was identified as Bijay Dutta, a local TMC leader.

Reacting to the allegation, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said: “Our party does not support such activities. The police must take stern action. TMC will neither back these people nor help them in any manner.”

Mousumi Das also wrote on her social media page that she knows nothing about the collection of money.

“I was elected recently. I am yet to have an associate in the party. However, I have heard about Bijay Dutta. He is a senior leader,” Das wrote.

Dutta and four others were arrested hours later. “We heard that the event has been called off,” said a police officer who did not want to be identified.

