e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies after testing positive for coronavirus

TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies after testing positive for coronavirus

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 11:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh (60), who had tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive and was undergoing treatment, died on Wednesday.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar have condoled his death.

Ghosh was a three-time MLA from Falta in South 24 Parganas district and the party treasurer since 1998.

“Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, three-time MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Falta and the party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people and the party. He contributed much through his social work,” Banerjee tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Ghosh is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“Sad at the demise of three-time Falta MLA Tamonash Ghosh. He was an experienced leader with promising prospects in times to come. Pray to the Almighty to bestow eternal peace on the departed soul. Heartfelt Condolences to his wife, two daughters, friends, and well-wishers,” Governor Dhankhar tweeted.

The pandemic has claimed 580 lives in the state till Tuesday. While, 14, 728 people have tested Covid-19 positive in Bengal to date.

top news
Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement
Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement
TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May
TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May
‘Working well’: Kejriwal asks Centre to restore home isolation for Covid-19
‘Working well’: Kejriwal asks Centre to restore home isolation for Covid-19
Patanjali’s Covid drug a good thing but there are rules: AYUSH minister
Patanjali’s Covid drug a good thing but there are rules: AYUSH minister
Rain lashes parts of Delhi, UP likely to witness spell of showers in next 3-4 hours
Rain lashes parts of Delhi, UP likely to witness spell of showers in next 3-4 hours
‘Rejected dynasty’: Nadda sharpens attack on Congress over Ladakh face-off
‘Rejected dynasty’: Nadda sharpens attack on Congress over Ladakh face-off
From a gap of Rs 30 a litre to costing more than petrol: How diesel price surged
From a gap of Rs 30 a litre to costing more than petrol: How diesel price surged
Hindustan Shiksha Shikhar Samman Awards Live
Hindustan Shiksha Shikhar Samman Awards Live
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In