Kolkata, TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra got embroiled in a bitter war of words over the alleged gang rape of a student in a law college here with the former launching a personal attack on the latter. TMC MPs embroiled in war of words over gang rape of law college student

Banerjee, who represents the Serampore Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, claimed that Moitra, the Krishnanagar MP, was back in India after her honeymoon and started attacking him.

He was responding to Moitra's 'anti-woman' charge over the gang rape incident.

"Anti-woman, she has charged it? What she is? She has broken up a 40-year marriage and married a guy of 65 years...Did she not hurt the lady? Women of the country will decide it...," Banerjee alleged.

The Serampore MP was referring to Moitra’s recent marriage to former Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra.

The row erupted after Banerjee’s earlier comments on the gang rape case drew sharp criticism from various quarters, including within the party.

In response, the TMC condemned his statement, prompting Banerjee to openly reject the party's position.

Addressing reporters, Banerjee had said, "If a friend rapes another friend, then how will the government ensure protection in such cases?"

Following TMC's rebuke, Banerjee said he "completely disagreed" with the party’s stance and accused unnamed leaders of shielding those involved in the case.

"Are they indirectly supporting the leaders who are shielding such criminals? Mere formal statements won't bring any real change unless immediate action is taken against those leaders directly responsible. What's more unfortunate is that some of the leaders who emerged after 2011 are themselves under question in such crimes," he said.

Mahua Moitra took a veiled swipe in a post on X: "Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them."

In a sharp retort, Banerjee on Sunday claimed that Moitra had joined the TMC after it came to power in 2011.

"I will be the last person to have any regressive mindset or misogynistic outlook towards any woman," he said.

