TMC promises land titles, homes for homeless in Goa, if voted to power

PANAJI: Ahead of the upcoming Goa assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TNMC) has promised land and housing rights to people of the state if voted to power.

It is the TMC’s third ‘major’ promise in Goa ahead of the polls.

Announcing the scheme, the party said it will ensure that within 250 days of forming the government, all the Goan families residing in the state since 1976, or before, will be provided with title and ownership rights of land under possession while 50,000 homeless families will be given subsidised homes.

Party member Kiran Kandolkar said that the TMC will amend Goa’s Mundkar (tenant) Act to enable the grant of full title to the persons residing before 1976 or they will be paid a compensation.

He also promised the cessation of long pending cases once the laws planned by the TMC are enforced.

Deepak Dhavalikar, the president of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which has allied with the TMC for a pre-poll alliance, said that Goa’s land to the tiller Act and the Mundkar (homestead) Act were diluted by subsequent governments rendering them ineffective, something the party was keen to change once elected to power.

The TMC has already announced a scheme to provide ₹5,000 per month to one woman per family styled as the Griha Laxmi scheme, as well as a Yuva Shakti scheme in which the party promises loans at low interest rates for youth to begin their own businesses.

“It is time to bring an era of pro-people legislation which seeks to protect the lives and livelihoods of Goenkars (Goans),” the party said in a statement.