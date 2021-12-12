TMC targets Tripura govt after it tweets poster with Kolkata flyover

A slogan competition on following driving rules in Tripura that used a photo of a Kolkata flyover earned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government brickbats from the Opposition.

“Participate in the Motor Vehicle Driving Regulations Slogan Writing Competition for a chance to win a cash prize of Rs. 5,000 /- Visit : mygov.in/task/ slogan-wr... @tripura_cmo #Roadsafety,” the Tripura government tweeted from its official handle that had a poster featuring a Kolkata flyover. The tweet has since been deleted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) party took to Twitter accusing the BJP of stealing Bengal’s achievements. “Is BJP Tripura claiming that these are their roads? Are there no well-maintained roads in Tripura? Has (chief minister) Biplab Kumar Deb really neglected development to THIS EXTENT?” TMC Tripura tweeted. “Ridiculous how BJP repeatedly steals from the #BengalModel to showcase Mamata Banerjee’s developmental work as theirs!”

In September, a similar controversy erupted on social media after the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government ran a newspaper advertisement with photographs of a Kolkata flyover.

The state government defended the move. The poster used the photograph as it was a nationwide contest, an information technology department official said. “It’s an all-India level contest and not a state-specific one. It was not considered from where the picture was taken while designing the graphics,” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The poster aimed at showing congested roads to specify the need to follow driving regulations, a BJP leader said. “The image used was to show people about the congested roads and necessity of maintaining road safety,” BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON