Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / TMC targets Tripura govt after it tweets poster with Kolkata flyover
india news

TMC targets Tripura govt after it tweets poster with Kolkata flyover

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) party took to Twitter accusing the BJP of stealing Bengal’s achievements.
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:51 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A slogan competition on following driving rules in Tripura that used a photo of a Kolkata flyover earned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government brickbats from the Opposition.

“Participate in the Motor Vehicle Driving Regulations Slogan Writing Competition for a chance to win a cash prize of Rs. 5,000 /- Visit : mygov.in/task/ slogan-wr... @tripura_cmo #Roadsafety,” the Tripura government tweeted from its official handle that had a poster featuring a Kolkata flyover. The tweet has since been deleted.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) party took to Twitter accusing the BJP of stealing Bengal’s achievements. “Is BJP Tripura claiming that these are their roads? Are there no well-maintained roads in Tripura? Has (chief minister) Biplab Kumar Deb really neglected development to THIS EXTENT?” TMC Tripura tweeted. “Ridiculous how BJP repeatedly steals from the #BengalModel to showcase Mamata Banerjee’s developmental work as theirs!”

In September, a similar controversy erupted on social media after the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government ran a newspaper advertisement with photographs of a Kolkata flyover.

The state government defended the move. The poster used the photograph as it was a nationwide contest, an information technology department official said. “It’s an all-India level contest and not a state-specific one. It was not considered from where the picture was taken while designing the graphics,” the official said.

RELATED STORIES

The poster aimed at showing congested roads to specify the need to follow driving regulations, a BJP leader said. “The image used was to show people about the congested roads and necessity of maintaining road safety,” BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tmc bjp tripura
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP