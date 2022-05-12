TMC will reach all parts of Assam by end of 2022, says Abhishek Banerjee

GUWAHATI: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday made a concerted bid to strengthen the party’s base in the northeastern state and set a December deadline for the party to have a presence in all parts of the state.

“We have entered Assam today and the party and its workers might face lots of hardships and obstacles in the days to come. But we will not leave the state and will stay put and fight against BJP,” TMC MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee told reporters in Guwahati after inducting over 1,000 members and formally opening the TMC state office.

Banerjee also offered to join hands with other parties to oppose the BJP in Assam.

“Every like-minded party which wants to defeat the BJP, we invite them to join us for a combined fight. I have come here to strengthen the party’s structure in the state. By the end of this year, we will have an office at booth-level in all parts of Assam,” he added.

The TMC is attempting to boost the party in Assam at a time when Congress has lost two successive assembly polls, two Lok Sabha polls and the recent municipal elections. Two of the Congress MLAs who won last year’s state elections have quit the party and joined the BJP. Last month, Ripun Bora also quit and joined TMC.

This was Abhishek Banerjee’s first trip to the state after former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora joined the party last month and was made president of TMC’s Assam unit. Last year, another senior Congress leader from the state, Sushmita Dev, quit the party to join TMC.

“We are not in Assam to replace anyone. We will go to the people of the state with our vision and what we want to do for the state and make sure the ideology of the TMC reaches every nook and corner. When we have entered a state, we will stay put and fight it out and not budge an inch. We will take on BJP’s might whatever limited resources we have,” said Banerjee.

“We are here because we are concerned about issues in Assam. I can say with confidence that people from Assam will run our party in the state and it won’t be controlled from Delhi or West Bengal. Bengal will have no role to play in Assam in 2024 Lok Sabha polls or 2026 assembly polls. Can Amit Shah say the Gujarat or Delhi will have no role to play in this state?” he added.

Banerjee informed that TMC will put its entire might to contest the next year’s assembly polls in Meghalaya and Tripura. In Meghalaya, the TMC is the main opposition party with the induction of 12 MLAs including ex-chief minister Mukul Sangma from the Congress.

The TMC leader also responded to Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement in Guwahati on Monday that West Bengal government wasn’t cooperating with Centre in controlling illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

“To my understanding, it’s the sole responsibility of the Border Security Force to guard the international border. It’s the responsibility of the Centre and the home minister himself to make sure the borders are secure. If there’s any issue, they should take it up with the West Bengal government,” he said.

“BJP is using CAA as a carrot on a stick. The legislation was passed in Parliament in December 2019, but the bye-laws and details of its implementation are yet to be framed. It has become a ‘jumla’ for BJP. The Union home minister talks about it in West Bengal, but remains silent in Assam,” he said on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

