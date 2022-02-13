TMC’s controversial candidate list removed day after Mamata Banerjee takes up reins

The Bengal civic poll candidate list that triggered an unprecedented debate in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was removed from the party’s social media pages on Sunday afternoon, more than a week after it was uploaded on February 4, leading to a rift between the youth and veterans over not only the selection of candidates but also implementation of the one-man-one-post policy that the party adopted last year.

Amid a social media war between followers of TMC chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the former on Saturday took up the reins of the party by dissolving the existing national working committee and naming 20 new members of her choice.

Though Abhishek found a place in the new committee that comprised close aides of the chief minister, he was stripped of his portfolio like the rest. Ministers Partha Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim announced that Mamata Banerjee will allot the portfolios later. The decision was taken at a meeting at the chief minister’s residence where top TMC leaders gave her in writing that they want her to take all decisions on issues ranging from policy matters to finance, leaders aware of the development said.

The discord between the youth and old brigade surfaced when two lists of candidates for elections to the state’s 112 civic bodies were released. Polls at four civic bodies were held on Saturday. Elections in the remaining civic bodies will be held on February 27.

The list approved by the chief minister was physically released on February 4 by TMC state secretary general Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Bakshi, who was the national vice-president at that time. The controversial list was uploaded almost simultaneously on the party’s Facebook and Twitter page. Discrepancies in around 150 of 2270 names in the two lists triggered agitations in 19 Bengal districts.

A section of Mamata Banerjee loyalists alleged that the “unofficial” list was uploaded by the Indian Political Action Committee, or I-PAC, the company launched by the TMC’s election strategist Prashant Kishor who is now helping the party contest polls in other states, including Goa.

The expansion programme is being spearheaded by Abhishek who introduced Kishor to the chief minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrested 18 of Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. I-PAC was hired to help the TMC in the 2021 assembly polls in which the party secured 213 of 294 seats.

I-PAC said on Friday that it does not control the TMC’s social media pages.

“I-PAC doesn’t handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being “allegedly (mis)used,” the company tweeted on its official handle.

A senior leader said that the chief minister did not take any decision on I-PAC at Saturday’s meeting and said she would talk to Kishor.

Asked why the party took nine days to remove the controversial list, TMC state secretary general Kunal Ghosh said there was a technical glitch.

“Those who handle these things experienced a technical glitch. The issue has been sorted,” Ghosh said on Sunday.

Ghosh and two ministers, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Aroop Biswas, both of whom were inducted in the new national steering committee, were also asked to monitor the party’s interactions with the media.

The TMC on Sunday expelled eight dissidents in North Dinajpur district for filing nominations ignoring the official list.

“These leaders are being summarily expelled as part of disciplinary action,” said Kanhaiya Lal Agarwal, the TMC district president.