TN already surpassed targets set in NEP: chief minister

Tamil Nadu has already surpassed higher education targets set under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, to be met by 2030, chief minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday in his first meeting with vice-chancellors (VCs) and registrars of state-run universities since the state notified 10 bills, predominantly related to university appointments. The meeting comes days after the landmark verdict on April 8 in which the Supreme Court declared governor RN Ravi’s inaction on state bills “illegal”. (ANI Photo/Ishant) (Ishant)

The meeting comes days after the landmark verdict on April 8 in which the Supreme Court declared governor RN Ravi’s inaction on state bills “illegal” and laid down unprecedented timelines to curb gubernatorial overreach. On Saturday, the state government notified 10 bills as law, seven of which transfer power from the governor to the state government for appointing and dismissing vice-chancellors at state-run universities.

The Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education in the state stands at 51.3%, nearly double the national average, Stalin said at the meeting. “Despite not adopting the National Education Policy (NEP), the state has already surpassed the GER target of 50% set for 2030, through its Dravidian model,” he said. “This gathering is the starting point for creating a future roadmap for our universities. Subsequent consultations will involve leading national education experts and higher education advisors.”

People aware of the development said the meeting was an attempt to give a clear signal that universities will now report to the higher education department. “There shouldn’t be confused over any instructions they receive from the Raj Bhavan,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

Tamil Nadu’s 21 universities, including Anna University Madurai Kamaraj University, Annamalai University (Chidambaram), are functioning under the state higher education department. The meeting led by Stalin, along with minister for higher education Govi Chezian and chief secretary N Muruganandam discussed their operations and ongoing development plans. VCs and registrars of four universities, including Dr MGR Medical University and Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts, participated.

The chief minister cautioned that they shouldn’t be complacent even as he praised the state for being home to more than 500 engineering colleges, 31 premier higher education institutions. Of this, 22 institutions from the state are ranked among the top 100 in the NIRF rankings, he added.

Stalin called for universities to offer three key aspects –– relevant education, employment readiness and inclusivity. “This meeting comes at a crucial juncture for shaping the future of Tamil Nadu’s youth and the state’s growth,” he said. “Given the rapid global advancements in science and technology, our universities must adapt, introducing world-class educational models and innovative practices.”

Stalin urged VCs to ensure that students from across the globe choose the state for education. “It is my dream that Tamil Nadu’s universities become global headquarters for research and innovation,” Stalin said. “Under the Dravidian Model, education will always be our top priority. From basic to college to higher and research education— access must be universal.”

Stalin writes to PM on Haj quota cancellation

Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Miniseter Narendra Modi expressing concerns over Saudi Arabia reportedly cutting around 50,000 slots for Indian pilgrims for the annual Haj pilgrimage.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister said the sudden cancellation of the Private Haj quota was causing “significant distress among thousands of Indian Muslim pilgrims, including many from Tamil Nadu”.

“I am given to understand that there has been a sudden reduction in India’s Haj quota by Saudi Arabia; approximately 52,000 Haj seats earmarked for private Haj tour operators have been cancelled. This abrupt decision has left many pilgrims, who have already completed payments, in a state of deep anxiety and uncertainty,” Stalin said in his letter. “Considering the gravity of this situation, I request that the matter be taken up with the authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia urgently and seek an expeditious remedy.”

