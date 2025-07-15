Chidambaram , Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched here on Tuesday, the outreach programme 'Ungaludan Stalin,' to take government services to the people and redress grievances by organising special camps in their neighbourhoods. TN CM launches outreach scheme 'Ungaludan Stalin'

Stalin, in a camp here, gave away a hearing device to a differently-abled man who requested it, medical insurance under the CM's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme to a woman beneficiary, and an order effecting electricity connection 'name change' to a resident.

The beneficiaries received the services they sought within an hour of the launch of the outreach initiative, the government said in an official release.

The chief minister received petitions from the public who participated in the camp, inspected registration of petitions and the exhibition hall as well. The expo featured the schemes of various government departments including agriculture and farmers welfare.

Starting from July 15 and till November, 10,000 camps would be organised to redress grievances, Stalin had already announced.

In the first phase, between July 15 and August 15, in all the districts, 3,563 camps would be held.

Volunteers are creating awareness among the public in all the districts on the scope of the outreach programme, and the eligibility and documents required to avail specific services offered by the state.

Eligible women may apply for the "Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam" that offers ₹1,000 monthly assistance.

In urban areas, as many as 43 types of government services under 13 departments and in rural areas, 46 services under 15 departments would be extended to the people.

Issues raised would be resolved immediately wherever possible and in other cases it would be done within a maximum of 45 days.

In a social media post, Stalin said: "In order to fulfill the basic requirements of the people, I am sending the government administration to their areas!"

Further, the chief minister said that for as many as 46 government services, including those related to family card , Kalaignar Urimai Thogai and patta change, the issues would be resolved within 45 days.

"With you in your town, in your ward; we are always with you," the chief minister, who described the initiative as "revolutionary," said.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed happiness over the huge turnout in the camps organised under the "Ungaludan Stalin" outreach programme.

After Stalin launched the programme, ministers, MPs and MLAs launched the initiative in their respective areas and received petitions from the public.

In Tirunelveli, Speaker M Appavu inspected the "Ungaludan Stalin" camp held at a marriage hall and one of the beneficiaries said his petition to effect name change in ration card was done within 5 minutes.

Ministers including K N Nehru , EV Velu , MRK Panneerselvam , elected representatives including Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan and top government officials took part in the launch event held here.

