TN CM Palaniswami pledges to donate eyes

“Chief minister Edapadi K Palaniswami pledged to donate his eyes and was presented with the certificate (for this purpose) by Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan,” an official release stated.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Chennai
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami salutes after hoisting the National flag during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday pledged to donate his eyes, the government said.

He also launched a dedicated portal of the state Health and Family Welfare Department to help eye donors.

“Chief minister Edapadi K Palaniswami pledged to donate his eyes and was presented with the certificate (for this purpose) by Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan,” an official release here said.

He also launched the website www.hmis.tn.gov.in/eye- donor, which would be helpful to people interested in eye donation.

Since many prospective donors were not aware how to go about vis-a-vis eye donation, this website will help create a registry of such persons and also spread awareness on the subject, the release said.

They can register in the portal by sharing their personal details including mobile phone number and e-mail and pledge to donate their eyes following which an e-certificate would be sent to them.

This initiative will be helpful in using a donor’s eyes at the right time as they will be handed over to the eye bank, the release added.

