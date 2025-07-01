Chennai, The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the Sivaganga custodial death, saying people had lost faith in the state police. TN custodial death: AIADMK seeks CBI probe, govt has acted, says CM

Chief Minister M K Stalin said action has been initiated into the matter, which includes the arrest of five policemen.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed Stalin over the incident and said "people and us" don't believe the "drama" enacted by the CM on the matter.

Referring to reports, Palaniswami claimed that the post-mortem on the victim, security guard Ajithkumar, revealed a number of injuries on his body and called it a "murder that happened due to police atrocity."

In a social media post, he said, "Some media may believe in your drama like holding review meeting or transferring the case to the CB-CID. Whether the people or us we just don't believe in the drama."

There was no safety for the public in the DMK rule, he charged.

"People have no faith in the fake police FIR. Therefore this case should be transferred to the CBI," he added.

He also held the CM "responsible" for the incident and demanded answer.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

People had many questions over the death of Ajithkumar, he said in a post on 'X.'

Meanwhile, addressing a press meet here, CM Stalin said action has been taken in connection with the death of the security guard.

"Action has been taken, arrests have been effected...action taken against higher official also," he said referring to the government placing the district police chief of Sivaganga under "compulsory wait" in connection with the incident.

Ajithkumar of Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, was picked up by the local police, reportedly in connection with a theft case earlier.

