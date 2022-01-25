TN girl suicide: HC asks man who shot video to submit phone to police

The Madurai bench of the Madras high court on Monday directed the man who recorded the video of a 16-year-old girl, who later committed suicide, to appear before the investigating officer and hand over his mobile phone for forensic examination.

While Thanjavur police were investigating the girl student’s suicide, a video purportedly recorded just before her death emerged, in which she says that her school warden urged her parents to convert her into Christianity two years ago with the promise of a free education. A man recording the video asks her if the warden has harassed her because she refused to convert, the girl responds, “Could be.” Since then the BJP and Hindu outfits have held statewide protests seeking justice for her through a CBI probe and for action to be taken against forced religious conversions.

The girl’s father on Friday moved the Madurai bench of the Madras high court seeking a CB-CID probe.

Justice G R Swaminathan said in his orders that the father (petitioner) and mother of the deceased girl have confirmed the attempt to convert. The investigation officer also confirmed to the court that the video that has been circulated in the social media is in the voice of the deceased. “In other words, the authenticity of the video is beyond dispute. However, this confirmation is not sufficient,” the court said. “An appropriate forensic analysis will have to be made. Therefore, the original mobile phone from which the video was recorded is required.”

The parents and the man who recorded the video have been asked to appear before the investigation officer on Tuesday. The court has directed the Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Lab in Chennai to give a report on the materials of the case by January 27. The case been posted to January 28 for the next hearing.

On Monday, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told reporters in Chennai that they have conducted a departmental enquiry of students and alumni of the school to which the girl belonged. Their statements have been handed over to the police. “We do not want any religious, caste and political bias in our schools,” he said.

The minister said that though the school is run by Christians, it has more of Hindu students. The school’s hostel warden was last week arrested on charges of abetment to suicide for harassing the girl. “Several times this warden has paid for her school fees when her parents were not able to meet the expenses. But no matter what she has done, given that she caused distress to this child, we have taken action against her,” Poyyamozhi said. “Going and taking that video and provoking the child was wrong. Please do not politicise this. We will investigate this and without any bias we will take action.”

Amidst this issue, a church in Coimbatore was vandalised by unidentified people and police are conducting an inquiry.

The BJP held an internal meeting on Monday in Chennai following which its former national secretary H Raja said the deceased child had scored 489 out of 500 in her class 10 board examination. “So they (school) have gone to their house thrice and tried to brainwash them that if she converts she will get a free education and that they can train her to be a nun,” Raja said. “But the student stayed strong so they made her clean toilets and classrooms. So the girl died by suicide.”

The BJP blamed the ruling DMK government for such instances in the state and demanded the suspension of Thanjavur superintendent of police Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni for saying that the parents had not mentioned troubles of religious conversion in their first complaint. “The only solution to this is bringing an anti-conversion law.”

Congress leader and commissioner of TN’s minority commission Peter Alphonse released a statement, dismissing allegations of religious conversion. “Of the approximately 1,000 students currently studying (in the same school), 70% are Hindus, 5% are Muslim and 25% are Christians,” he said. “Hindu teachers also work in the school. Conversion that has not happened in three centuries (in this school) will take place now? Tamil Nadu will not allow hate politics as the state is known for social unity and religious harmony.”

The police had earlier said that the child’s dying declaration has been recorded by the judicial magistrate and that they cannot consider the unverified video as a dying declaration but they are proceeding with investigations considering the content in the video.

