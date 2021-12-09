Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TN Governor trolled for not attending wreath-laying ceremony in Wellington

Twitter users drew comparisons of R N Ravi with Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, who has additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry and who travelled to Wellington. The wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi was criticised on social media on Thursday for not travelling to the Nilgiris to pay his last respects to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a chopper crash on Wednesday. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 05:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi came under criticism on social media on Thursday for not travelling to the Nilgiris to pay his last respects to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash and instead continuing with his scheduled programmes in Trichy.

Pictures of the Governor who along with his wife were offering prayers at the famous Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam triggered the controversy. However, the Raj Bhavan released photos and videos of the Governor laying a wreath and paying homage to a portrait of General Rawat in a ceremony at Bharathidasan University in Trichy on Thursday. Ravi is on a two-day visit to Trichy to participate in various events being organised by the Bharathidasan University.

The Raj Bhavan on Wednesday released a statement of condolence from Ravi. “I express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of General Bipin Rawat and families of the deceased defence personnel and pray to God so that their souls rest in peace,” the statement read.

Twitter users drew comparisons with Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, who has additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry and who travelled to Wellington. The wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had rushed to Wellington along with senior bureaucrats and ministers on Wednesday evening after the chopper crash occurred around 12.20 pm. Stalin had joined the ceremony.

