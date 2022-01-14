TN govt-governor relationship comes under strain

Chennai: The growing frustration of the ruling DMK government against Governor R N Ravi is reaching a crescendo with the party’s parliamentary leader in Delhi demanding his resignation, the education minister informing the assembly that the state is considering taking over his powers to appoint university vice chancellors. Chief minister M K Stalin has though taken a milder stand urging Ravi to forward the NEET exemption Bill to the President which he hasn’t for more than three months now. The developments come amidst criticism that the DMK has softened its stance with respect to the office of the governor since it came to power in May as the party when in opposition had admonished the previous AIADMK regime of being acquiescent over burning issues of the state.

Most governments in Tamil Nadu have had an uneasy relationship with governors especially when the parties leading in the union and the state governments are not in a coalition and are at loggerheads over legislation. “We wanted a Governor who will work for the welfare of the people and not someone who will create a stalemate,” says senior advocate and DMK MP P Wilson. “This is not good for the functioning of the state,” he said in context of the issue of NEET.

After Tamil Nadu passed the Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 in September seeking exemption from NEET and restoring the state’s process of medical admissions by considering only Class 12 marks, the DMK government has been sending reminders to the governor to forward it to the President. Last week, DMK parliamentary leader T R Baalu in less than tactful language said the governor can leave Tamil Nadu. “What happens if he sits on every piece of legislation like this?” asks Wilson. “This Bill is a reflection of the will of the people. He shouldn’t be reeling under pressure, if there is any. Under article 200 the Governor has to act as soon as possible.” Wilson adds that the urgency in the matter is due to the end of the academic year approaching and medical aspirants are unclear. “Every day is important for students, teachers and parents and the state.”

Another issue brewing is that the state is planning to clip the powers of the governor to appoint vice chancellors to universities by bringing in a resolution. “During the assembly session for presenting the Budget in March, we will certainly adopt a resolution unanimously,” said CM Stalin in the House last Thursday. Stalin’s statement came following higher education minister K Ponmudi’s response in the assembly during the question hour. Ponmudi had said that the chief minister is consulting legal experts to bring an amendment on this. “In many places, state governments hold the power to appoint vice-chancellors,” Ponmudi had said, citing examples from other Indian states. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was Gujarat chief minister also held the powers to appoint the vice chancellors. A government official said steps are being taken on the matter though this amendment too would be sent to the governor. “The state is within its powers to bring in this amendment and steps are being taken towards that,” the official said not wishing to be quoted.

During the previous regime led by NDA ally the AIADMK, political observers say that the BJP used the prerogatives of governor as chancellor to choose vice chancellors in at least five state universities including the prestigious University of Madras and the Anna University (for Engineering and Technical Education). The row over Anna University’s ex-vice chancellor M K Surappa is pending in the Madras high court. The previous AIADMK regime initiated an inquiry into corruption allegations against Surappa–the only time it went against its ally the BJP as the national party backed him. During a hearing last year, the court was informed that the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit was “deeply anguished” and didn’t agree with the state on questioning Surappa. A day ago, the court refused to accept the state government’s argument that it is up to the Governor to decide on taking action against Surappa based on the inquiry report. The current procedure followed in Tamil Nadu is that the Governor as the Chancellor of state universities appoints vice-chancellors from a shortlist of three names submitted by a committee.

Following Purohit’s transfer to Punjab, former Nagaland interlocutor Ravi was appointed to Tamil Nadu in September. Experts say the BJP-led Centre wanted a “tactician” such as R N Ravi as Governor for Tamil Nadu as a political attache to control the state like they did in the neighbouring UT of Puducherry.

They say that from the time late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was hospitalised and died in office, the governors of Tamil Nadu have interfered in the state’s political affairs. “The AIADMK seemed like an extended office of the Governor for years,” says political commentator Ramu Manivannan. “The DMK is taking a strong exception to the new Governor. Ravi looks different from his predecessors because he’s a bureaucrat so he will do things like a civil servant. But he will follow the dictum of the BJP and the central leadership.”

HT reached out to the office of the Governor for a comment but they did not respond.

