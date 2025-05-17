Chennai, Tamil Nadu Excise Minister S Muthusamy on Saturday alleged the Enforcement Directorate harassed state government officials in the probe over its allegation of a scam in state-run TASMAC and violated procedures mandated by the Supreme Court. TN govt throws weight behind state officials in ED's ₹ 1,000 cr TASMAC scam probe

The minister accused the central agency of "political vendetta" and strongly condemned it and assured all legal measures against it. Also, Muthusamy said the government would firmly back the state officials at all times.

In a statement, Muthusamy, who holds the portfolios of Housing, Prohibition and Excise said ED's searches in the headquarters of government-run liquor chain TASMAC had ulterior political motives.

It was an attempt to portray as if irregularities happened in the TASMAC during the DMK regime. However, the ED's action was based on cases registered during the AIADMK regime by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption.

During the searches, no proof was found to substantiate alleged irregularities in the functioning of TASMAC. When this was the case, ED released a press note based on "imagination," claiming ₹1,000 crore scam in TASMAC.

"In order to justify this wrong statement, the ED is continuously causing agony for the officials. In continuation of this, yesterday ED held searches in the houses of TASMAC Managing Director and others. In these searches too, no evidence was found, and the ED continues to cause distress for state government officials."

The TASMAC headquarters here was searched in March this year and on May 16, several other locations were searched.

The Minister also alleged that the ED was coercing officials. However, he did not elaborate.

Further, he said: "I convey my strong condemnation on Tamil Nadu government's behalf for the political vendetta based action of the ED by violating guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in several enforcement directorate cases."

The minister assured that the state government would always stand behind the officials by taking all legal steps against such 'vendetta' action of the ED.

