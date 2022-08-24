TN launches leather products policy, inks MoU worth 2,250 crore

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday launched the footwear and leather products policy 2022, aiming to develop existing clusters in leather manufacturing for domestic as well as the export market.

“Tamil Nadu is a dominant player in the footwear industry at both the national and global levels, accounting for 26% of national manufacturing output and 48% of national exports,” the 20-page policy stated.

During the launch of the policy, chief minister MK Stalin signed an MoU with five companies for ₹2,250 crore for manufacturing leather and non-leader footwear and other items.

The goal of the policy is to attract ₹20,000 crore investments in footwear and leather products manufacturing and employ more than 200,000 people. “That more companies are setting up in Tamil Nadu and new industries are coming up is a sign of our governance,” Stalin said.

Working towards meeting the goal of $1 trillion economy by 2030, Stalin said it requires attracting capital-intensive high-tech industries. “A few days ago, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had shared his opinion that development projects should be projects that can generate employment. As far as the Tamil Nadu government is concerned, I have directed that new jobs must be created… All our schemes and policies are formulated accordingly,” Stalin said.

Rajan is part of the five-member economic advisory council for the chief minister.

He said the government was focusing on a wide range of sectors from manufacturing semiconductors and electronic vehicles to garments and footwear and leather. “A policy is required to take any sector forward,” Stalin said, adding that Tamil Nadu will soon release policies on green hydrogen, ethanol and revise electric vehicle, airspace and defence.

The footwear and leather products policy 2022 will offer a special package for footwear and leather products manufacturing and incentives for such “design studios”.

The foundation stone for a ₹400 crore mega footwear manufacturing park in Ranipet district was also laid on Tuesday.

The state hopes to leverage existing clusters such as in Chennai, Ambur, Trichy and Dindigul and footwear manufacturing parks in Cheyyar and Bargur. Leading players in leather footwear manufacturing in the state are also investing in non-leather products manufacturing.

The policy also introduces a subsidy skilling programme where women, transgender persons, people with disabilities, and those from the SC/ST community can avail ₹6,000 each monthly for six months.

