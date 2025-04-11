New Delhi, The MP son of Tamil Nadu minister and senior DMK leader K N Nehru and his businessman brother were allegedly involved in orchestrating "diversion" of funds from a ₹30 crore bank loan, the ED claimed on Friday. TN minister K N Nehru's MP son, brother diverted funds from ₹ 30 crore bank loan: ED

The federal probe agency said this is a statement after it conducted searches at 15 premises located in Chennai, Trichy and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on April 7 in the case against a company named Truedom EPC India Pvt. Ltd. and its key personnel.

K N Nehru's Lok Sabha MP son Arun Nehru and his brother N Ravichandran are "key individuals" in this case and evidence suggests their involvement in orchestrating the "diversion" of funds, the ED claimed.

K N Nehru is the Tamil Nadu minister for municipal administration, his son Arun Nehru represents the Perambalur Lok Sabha seat and Ravichandran is the promoter of the TVH Group, a real estate company.

The minister, MP and Ravichandran could not be contacted for comment on the ED's allegations against them.

The ED added that evidence recovered during the searches "points to a deep-rooted and systemic corruption network within the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department of Tamil Nadu".

"The findings reveal pre-fixed commissions for awarding tenders, rigged procurement processes, and a well-organised nexus of officials, middlemen and politically linked individuals," it said.

"The investigation has also uncovered a pattern of illegitimate funds being layered and siphoned through interconnected entities, suggesting the existence of a broader financial and administrative cartel operating across the state," the agency alleged.

It claimed a "huge" number of hawala transactions has been executed across the state for placing "illegitimate" funds for intended purposes.

Evidence of "bribe collection" for transfer or posting of MAWS officials has also been found and further investigation is underway to trace the full scope of this web and quantify the resulting loss to the public exchequer, it said.

The money laundering case against Truedom EPC India Pvt. Ltd. and others stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR filed on charges of bank fraud involving the "misappropriation" of loan funds worth ₹30 crore sanctioned by the Indian Overseas Bank .

According to the ED investigation, Truedom EPC India Pvt. Ltd., a "shell" entity with no wind energy experience, was created "solely" to divert loan funds under the guise of a 100.8 MW windmill project.

The funds were immediately routed through associated shell entities with no real activity, and after layering, substantial amounts were transferred to True Value Homes Pvt. Ltd. and TVH Energy Resources Pvt. Ltd. to settle existing liabilities, it said.

The setup, including fake project agreements and paper entities, was designed to mask the diversion, with no repayment effort made before the loan was declared fraudulent, the agency claimed.

During the searches, various "incriminating" documents, digital records and property documents were seized, indicating the layering and siphoning-off of funds, the ED claimed.

It said it has identified assets and properties acquired using the "proceeds of crime" and is in the process of quantifying and attaching these under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.